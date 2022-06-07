Professional services firm CollabraLink Technologies, Inc. announces Andrew Pachuta as VP of Health and Civilian

Submit Release
Andrew Pachuta, CollabraLink Vice President of Health and Civilian

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, US, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andrew Pachuta has joined CollabraLink’s Health & Civilian market facing group, as Vice President tasked with overseeing CollabraLink’s work at the US Departments of Transportation and Labor, Treasury Bureau of Fiscal Services, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Pachuta has 20 years of experience supporting federal agencies in a range of complex fields and most recently focused on the delivery, growth, and administration of client accounts. His experience includes modernization of major mission support systems, cloud framework and architecture development, autonomous vehicle data analysis and visualization, IT governance and portfolio management, technical assessments and analysis of alternatives, contract management, strategic communications, policy development and implementation in the realm of public safety.

“Andy provides a vital perspective and over 10 years of experience in supporting the US Department of Transportation,” said George Batsakis, CollabraLink CEO. “DOT is a foundational client to CollabraLink, and I’m happy to have Andy’s experience and point of view to help us continue our mission of building strong client engagement across the Federal environment.”

Josh Bailes, SVP of Health & Civilian Lead at CollabraLink, expressed his pleasure: "Andy is a fantastic addition to the CollabraLink team. In addition to a wealth of experience at the Department of Transportation, Andy is a proven leader with a deep commitment to client success and we are lucky to have him."

Pachuta shares his excitement in joining the CollabraLink team: “The federal government has embarked on a dramatic shift to digital services, and CollabraLink is uniquely positioned to be an integral partner and enabler of this advancement. I am excited to be a part of a firm bringing next generation mission support services to health and civilian agencies and their public stakeholders.”

Pachuta holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management degree from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. Pachuta lives in Northern Virginia with his wife and 2 sons.

About CollabraLink Technologies, Inc

CollabraLink Technologies, Inc (CollabraLink), based in McLean, VA is focused on building a modern, digital government. For over 15 years, CollabraLink has specialized in combining Agile frameworks in conjunction with intelligent automation platforms to deliver transformative solutions for our agency partners. CollabraLink is assessed CMMI Level 3 for services and development, an investment made in order to create a process-driven, a success-oriented organization focused on achieving our clients’ goals.

Karen Turner
CollabraLink Technologies
+1 407-873-5860
email us here
