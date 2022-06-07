Philadelphia Eagles Invest in Local Youth Athletes Through New Partnership with Every Kid Sports

The Eagles will help fund sports registration fees for 500 youth athletes across the Greater Philadelphia Area.

BEND, OREGON, USA, June 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Philadelphia Eagles are pleased to announce they are teaming up with Every Kid Sports (EKS), a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, to provide increased access to youth sports. The activation partnership includes an initial community investment of $10,000 and a commitment to fund sports registration fees for 500 youth in the Greater Philadelphia Area. The funding will help cover the registration fees for income-restricted families through grants provided by the Every Kid Sports Pass, the flagship program offered by Every Kid Sports.“We are excited to work with Every Kid Sports to provide more opportunities for our city’s youth athletes to engage in the sports they love,” said Julie Hirshey, Vice President of Community Relations, Philadelphia Eagles. “We look forward to helping break down the financial barriers facing families in the Philadelphia community and allowing more kids to get on the playing field.”The objective of the partnership is to increase awareness for the Every Kid Sports Pass and encourage youth sports participation in Philadelphia and surrounding communities. The Eagles are the second professional football team from the NFL to solidify a partnership with Every Kid Sports.“We are extremely happy to establish this new partnership that will allow more kids to play recreational sports in Philly,” said Natalie Hummel, Founder and Executive Director of Every Kid Sports. “We look forward to working with the Eagles organization to ensure that families know about our program and all kids can experience the positive benefits of playing.”The Every Kid Sports Pass provides grants to kids, 4-18 who qualify for Medicaid, SNAP or WIC to help cover their recreational youth sports registration fees. Applicants who qualify are eligible for support for each kid in their family for three seasons of sport - Fall, Winter and Spring. More information pertaining to eligibility and how payment works can be found on their website.About Every Kid SportsEvery Kid Sports is a national 501(c)(3), a 2021 GuideStar Platinum Transparency awarded nonprofit organization that has worked since 2009 to level the “playing field” of playing youth sports by removing the financial barriers that typically prevent kids from being active through sports. Every Kid Sports has helped over 80,000 kids play sports across the country. Every Kid Sports has been recognized by The Aspen Institute as a 2019 Project Play Champion, as well as a recipient of the 2019 Beyond Sports Collective Impact Award for Reduced Inequalities. Partners in their work have included DICKS Sporting Goods, Under Armour, T-Mobile, Little League International, and the National Basketball Players Association Foundation. To learn more or to get involved, please visit www.everykidsports.org