The International Council for Veterinary Assessment (ICVA) Welcomes New Chief Innovation Officer

BISMARCK, ND, USA, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICVA, the innovating world leader in veterinary assessments, is proud to announce Janine Hawley has accepted our executive-level leadership position as Chief Innovation Officer.

In this new leadership role, Ms. Hawley will work with the Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Assessment Officer to implement board-approved strategies, policies, and operational procedures for ICVA’s expanding assessment portfolio.

Ms. Hawley had worked on the North American Veterinary Licensing Examination® (NAVLE®) since the program’s beginning. She played a lead role in its development and enhancement for over twenty years until her departure from the National Board of Medical Examiners® (NBME®) in 2020. Ms. Hawley was instrumental in launching the NAVLE® Self-Assessments as well as spearheading key initiatives such as online item writing training, using multimedia in web-based testing, and pandemic preparedness planning. She also served as the client program liaison between the NBME and the ICVA.

“I am beyond excited by the opportunity to work with the ICVA team and with the dedicated volunteers to reimagine and enhance our current assessments and grow our robust assessment portfolio by taking advantage of the latest technology,'' says Ms. Hawley.

In 2020, she received the ICVA Award from the ICVA Board of Directors for her years of dedicated service to the NAVLE® program. In her most recent position, Ms. Hawley was the Director of Global Assessment Services for the Commission on Graduates of Foreign Nursing Schools.

ICVA CEO Dr. Heather Case stated, “We knew we needed someone with expertise in current testing/assessment technologies and related development, delivery, and maintenance issues. We needed someone who had the pulse of future developments in the assessment arena, had psychometric expertise, and could communicate with our many stakeholder groups. Janine more than fits the bill and will be a fantastic addition to the ICVA team.”

About ICVA

The International Council for Veterinary Assessment (ICVA) is an independent not-for-profit corporation. Our tests include the North American Veterinary Licensing Examination (NAVLE®), which is required for veterinary licensure throughout the United States and Canada. At ICVA, we collaborate with stakeholders in academia, licensing boards, and practicing veterinarians to ensure our tools can effectively assess the knowledge and skills required for veterinary practice. Learn more at www.icva.net.