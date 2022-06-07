Submit Release
Public input meeting for proposed improvements in Oliver and Morton Counties

BISMARCK, N.D. - A public input meeting will be held from 4 - 6 p.m. on June 14, 2022, at the Betty Hagel Memorial Civic Center in Center, ND. The meeting will utilize an open house format.

The purpose of the public input meeting is to discuss proposed improvements to North Dakota Highway 25 from the junction of ND 31, at Hannover, to the city of Center and along ND 31 from Interstate 94 interchange to junction of ND 25 at Hannover. 

The ND 25 project consists of major rehabilitation and overlay, roadway widening, inslope grading, and structural repair which may include spall repair, overlay, or replacement.

The ND 31 project consists of major rehabilitation including roadway widening, inslope grading, and structural repair which may include extensions, replacements, relocation, or channel excavation.

The open house will be conducted by the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and SRF Consulting Group, Inc.

If unable to attend the public input meeting, written statements or comments must be mailed by June 29, 2022, to:

Jerad Daul, P.E.
SRF Consulting Group, Inc.
One North Second Street, Suite 102
Fargo, ND 58102

Or email: jdaul@srfconsulting.com (with “Public Input Meeting” in the e-mail subject heading).

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

  • an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,
  • language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and
  • translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

 - ### -

 

MEDIA CONACT:

David Finley
drfinley@nd.gov
701.328.4444

