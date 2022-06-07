Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

VIDEO CONSUMER ALERT: Attorney General Moody Alerts Florida Wire-Fraud Victims to Reimbursement Opportunity

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is alerting Florida wire-fraud victims to a reimbursement opportunity. Victims who were tricked into wiring money to scammers through Western Union, between Jan. 1, 2004 and Jan. 19, 2017, may be entitled to financial reimbursement from Western Union. Claims must be submitted on or before July 1, 2022.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “There are millions of dollars available to victims of scammers who utilized Western Union as part of their unlawful schemes—but action must be taken soon. If you believe you are eligible, please file a claim by July 1.”

According to an investigation, the scheme targeted victims using a multitude of scams including grandparent scams, lottery scams, romance scams and others. The fraudster would convince a target to wire money using Western Union and never provide the victim with the promised items, rewards or services.

Eligible Floridians looking to file a claim should be wary of additional reimbursement scams and consider the tips below to avoid falling prey:



Know that payment is not necessary to file a claim;

Be wary that phone numbers and emails can be spoofed to appear from a trusted source;

Never send money to someone who insists on helping you file a claim; and

Contact Western Union or the Federal Trade Commission using the contact information on the organizations' websites if suspicious of a possible reimbursement-related scam.

Western Union mailed a Petition for Remission Form to identified victims. If a consumer did not receive the pre-filed petition, but believes they are eligible for reimbursement, additional filing information can be found

here

.

