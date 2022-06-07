MY INSOMNIA FIX INTRODUCES AN EXCLUSIVE RANGE OF PREMIUM QUALITY CBD OIL, DEEP SLEEP BLEND & DELTA 8.
My Insomnia Fix LLC has announced it's latest product line where people will get a good night sleep and feel relaxed.MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Insomnia Fix is excited to announce the latest addition to their natural CBD oil range. The new products are designed to help people get a good night's sleep and feel more relaxed during the day.
MIF’s Deep Sleep CBD oil Blend and Delta 8 are made from the highest quality ingredients and are 100% natural. The products are safe to use and have no side effects.
Both the Deep Sleep Blend and Delta 8 products are easy to use and can be taken at any time of day. The products can be taken orally or added to food or drink.
The new products are available now at the My Insomnia Fix’s official website.
Our CBD products are made with premium grade CBD that is sourced from the most reputable growers and processors in the United States. We take great care in selecting only the finest ingredients to create a line of products that are sure to provide our customers with the relief and wellness they are looking for. We offer a variety of CBD products that include tinctures, capsules, topicals, edibles, and more. Our products are designed to meet the needs of our customers and are available in a variety of potencies to suit their individual needs.
Deep Sleep Blend by My Insomnia Fix is a unique blend of CBD and other natural ingredients that are known for their ability to promote deep and restful sleep. Deep Sleep Blend is non-addictive and has no known side effects. It is safe for long-term use and is an ideal option for those who suffer from chronic insomnia or jet lag.
CBD has been shown to provide a number of benefits. Our CBD products are made from the highest quality hemp plants and are third-party lab tested to ensure they meet the highest standards of quality and potency.
About My insomnia Fix
My Insomnia Fix is an online store that specializes in CBD products. We carry a wide variety of CBD products, from tinctures and capsules to topicals and edibles. We have something for everyone, and our products are backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee.
CBD is a natural compound found in the hemp plant. It has been shown to provide a variety of health benefits, including relief from anxiety, pain, and insomnia. CBD is non-psychoactive, so it will not get you high.
Founded by Mark Paschke, My Insomnia Fix was an idea of two friends who suffer from insomnia. We know how frustrating it can be to not be able to sleep, and we wanted to help others find relief. Our products are all third-party tested for quality and safety, and we only carry brands that we trust.
Mark Paschke
My Insomnia Fix LLC.
+1 612-268-0200
info@myinsomniafix.com