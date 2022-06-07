iData Research Expands Research Scope for First-Ever Global Dental Imaging Devices Market Report

Global dental imaging market

We are very excited to announce our first-ever global dental imaging devices report, not only does this report expand its coverage, but also provides extensive segmentation and 2022 insights.”
— Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, is in the process of finalizing exclusive research on the first-ever global dental imaging devices market report. The upcoming report will be addressing key insights and the consequences of COVID-19 in 2021, 2022, and beyond. Overall, the global report on dental imaging devices will include procedure numbers, unit sales, average selling prices, market drivers and limiters, a complete competitive market share analysis, and more.

In the past, U.S. and European dental imaging device market reports were combined to create a global series. However, iData has decided to expand their research scope for the upcoming 2022 dental imaging series to include a complete global report. The brand-new global dental imaging devices market report will include coverage from several additional regions including:

North America (Canada and the U.S.)
Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela)
Western Europe (Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scandinavia, Spain, Switzerland, U.K.)
Central & Eastern Europe (Baltic States, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic,Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine)
Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates)
Asia Pacific (Australia, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan,Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea,Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam)
Africa (Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa,Sudan, Uganda).

iData's analysis will also include detailed segmentation on the following markets including extraoral x-ray imaging devices, intraoral x-ray imaging devices, and cone beam computed tomography scanners. Furthermore, detailed segmentation of each market will include intraoral x-ray devices, PSP systems, digital sensors, intraoral analog x-ray films, PSP plates, and more.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

About iData

iData Research is an international consulting and market research firm dedicated to empowering confident strategic decisions within the medical device, dental, and pharmaceutical industries.

www.idataresearch.com

About

iData Research was founded on a simple principle: providing accessible market research solutions to empower strategic decisions. Today, a number of clients rely on iData for their medical device, dental, and pharmaceutical industry reports to better prepare for the future fluctuations within their markets. We partner with some of the world’s most well-known medical device companies such as Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic, Stryker, 3M, Olympus, Zimmer Biomet, Dentsply Sirona, and Arthrex to help their communities of sales, marketing, and product managers get the benefits and competitive edge they need to remain on top.

