SiteOwl WINS ESX Innovation Award
SiteOwl wins the 2022 ESX Innovation Award in the Installation/ Service Tools category at the Electronic Security Expo
SiteOwl's mission is to enable security integrators and end-users to perform at a level never before seen in the security industry. This win reflects our commitment to simplify lifecycle management.”SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SiteOwl, the leading security system lifecycle management platform announced today that its platform was named the winner of the ESX Innovation Award in the category of Installation/ Service Tools.
— Su Subburaj
The innovation award was selected by an independent panel of judges based on specific criteria including ingenuity, applicability, response to market need, and more. “We are proud to highlight next-gen products and services that create new opportunities for security professionals to offer their end-users.” said ESX Chairman George De Marco.
“SiteOwl is on a mission to empower security integrators and end-users to perform at a level never before seen in the security industry. This win reflects SiteOwl’s commitment to simplify lifecycle management.” said Su Subburaj, SiteOwl’s CMO.
The ESX Innovation Award gathers some of the best and most promising products and services in the electronic security and life safety industry. SiteOwl is proud to be highlighted as an innovative company that’s simplifying security integration and leading the digital transformation.
About SiteOwl
SiteOwl is a technology company transforming the way integrators and security directors build and maintain physical security systems. Leveraging a suite of unique, cloud-based technology tools, SiteOwl partners with both system integrators and end-users to deploy and manage security systems at scale.
About ESX
The Electronic Security Expo - ESX 2022 hosted by the Electronic Security Association (ESA) will be held June 14-17 in Fort Worth, TX. It's the only national event dedicated to best practice sharing for pro security integrators, dealers, and monitoring professionals.
Su Subburaj
SiteOwl
+1 888-748-3695
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn