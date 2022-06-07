8th Circuit decides N.D. related cases

The United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit has issued opinions in a North Dakota criminal case and in a case stemming from the Dakota Access pipeline protest.

In United States v. Heart the court held that the sentence imposed upon the revocation of defendant's supervised release was not substantively unreasonable.

Read the court's opinion at: http://media.ca8.uscourts.gov/opndir/22/06/213053U.pdf

In United States v. Reznicek, a pipeline protest case, the court held that even if the district court erred in imposing a terrorism enhancement, the error was harmless as the court expressly stated it would have imposed the same sentence without the enhancement; the sentence imposed was not substantively unreasonable.

Read the court's opinion at: https://ecf.ca8.uscourts.gov/opndir/22/06/212548U.pdf