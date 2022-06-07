Submit Release
News Search

There were 965 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,851 in the last 365 days.

8th Circuit decides N.D. related cases

The United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit has issued opinions in a North Dakota criminal case and in a case stemming from the Dakota Access pipeline protest.

In United States v. Heart the court held that the sentence imposed upon the revocation of defendant's supervised release was not substantively unreasonable.

Read the court's opinion at: http://media.ca8.uscourts.gov/opndir/22/06/213053U.pdf

In United States v. Reznicek, a pipeline protest case, the court held that even if the district court erred in imposing a terrorism enhancement, the error was harmless as the court expressly stated it would have imposed the same sentence without the enhancement; the sentence imposed was not substantively unreasonable.

Read the court's opinion at: https://ecf.ca8.uscourts.gov/opndir/22/06/212548U.pdf

You just read:

8th Circuit decides N.D. related cases

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.