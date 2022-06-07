Submit Release
UNITED KINGDOM, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “In order to solve a problem, first, you must understand it”

When approaching menopause, no one is truly and fully prepared.

Over 86% of women neither know what menopause is, nor how it will really impact them.

Due to lack of support on menopause, women often feel alone and isolated, never knowing fact from fiction. Most women take over four years to find out what is happening to them.

Many never find a solution and simply suffer in silence for years.

Founder of Women of a Certain Stage, Lauren Chiren has dedicated her recent career to campaigning for greater awareness of menopause in the workplace and developing tools and techniques to support individuals to reclaim their lives and thrive through menopause.

A UK Parliamentary survey found almost 900,000 women in the U.K. left their jobs over an undefined period of time because of menopausal symptoms.

Women of Certain Stage now have created a ‘Become a Menopause Coach’ course.

Not only demystifying menopause, Lauren and her team also take participants through the tools and techniques that can help staff members or clients through the menopause.

Being Menopause savvy is a vital part of HR, diversity, wellbeing, inclusion and belonging in any company. As women work later into life and in increasingly senior roles, menopause is a topic that requires awareness, training, and support.

“I really felt competent to help my colleagues. I'd always listened to my colleagues, but never really felt 'qualified'. to help. Now I am clearer on what I can do, I'm much more confident helping others”

- Oki, 47, Head of D&I, Global Derivatives company after training as a Menopause Coach

The course can be taken up now through the link below
https://womenofacertainstage.lpages.co/become-a-menopause-coach/

Andrea Sexton
Admire PR
andrea@admire-pr.com

