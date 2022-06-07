SmartLedger and Rick Dutch Cousin launch Entertainment Blockchain Education Initiative
The initiative will focus on empowering content creators to generate new sources of revenue, directly engage with fans, & protect intellectual property.
With Blockchain, content creators and influencers are now able to truly re-invent themselves as the CEO of their brand, rather than the product of a third-party platform.”TAMWORTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartLedger, the world's leading blockchain distribution channel, and prolific writer, composer, and producer, Rick Dutch Cousin, announced today a new initiative to help educate and empower musicians, content creators, influencers, and other artists on the utility of scalable blockchain for content distribution, micropayments, and data ownership.
— Rick Dutch Cousin
Rick Dutch Cousin has written, produced, and composed music for countless entertainers, including Michael Jackson, Ice Cube, Dru Hill, Ludacris, Method Man, Christina Milian, Ginuwine, 50 Cent, Ja Rule, and even Shaquille O'Neal. With approximately 30 million records sold, Dutch remains one of the most talented and sought-after creators in the music and entertainment industry.
For years, publishers and creators of content have been faced with a list of obstacles, unnecessary friction, and lack of transparency in the music, entertainment, and film industries. Blockchain can help mitigate these difficulties by enabling a sole source of truth for digital rights management and unlocking a new world of revenue streams.
“Blockchain provides users the ability to own their content and bring it to whichever platforms offer them the most benefit. This is in stark contrast to current models of social media platforms that own user's data and can censor without warning, leaving users without access to their content or followers. “ said Shawn Ryan, CEO of SmartLedger
Blockchain functions as a secure, globally distributed ledger, allowing participants to store, distribute, and monetize their content through microtransactions. These incredibly low, sub-cent fees allow for the creation of revolutionary new business models that have never been economically feasible on the internet – at least until now.
By providing real-time, traceable, and fully transparent usage-based pricing mechanisms and enabling a scalable direct peer-to-peer connection between creators and consumers, blockchain is poised to serve as the global infrastructure in which we directly interact with new media, brands, and personalities.
“One of the most exciting things for creators is the constant stream of revenue enabled through frictionless micropayments and monetization of their content. With a sound knowledge of scalable blockchain technology, content creators and influencers are now able to truly re-invent themselves as the CEO of their brand, rather than the product of a third-party platform.” said Rick Dutch Cousin.
“It is my goal to help educate current and upcoming artists on how they can apply this technology to their careers, take full ownership of their brands and intellectual property, increase revenue streams, and enable direct fan engagement.” continued Dutch.
SmartLedger will be supporting the initiative by providing information, access, and expertise from their bench of utility-based blockchain solutions, developers, and subject matter experts. An upcoming Southern California workshop is already being organized alongside other mutual partners in the film and entertainment industry.
“As an enterprise blockchain distribution channel, SmartLedger is able to connect and create the latest innovative solutions such as TicketMint and their recent announcements to team with IBM and Gray Wolf Analytics is a demonstration of their commitment to collaborate with top leaders in every industry.” said Dutch.
“As Chief Development Officer of SmartLedger, as well as a professional songwriter, and life-long musician, it is very exciting to share the disruptive power of blockchain technology with fellow artists and help to empower them to take more control of their careers. Rick is a veteran of the music industry and understands the challenges that artists face in today’s difficult and confusing landscape. Rick is already making a tremendous difference through this initiative, providing education to musicians and celebrities on everything from NFTS to Digital Rights Management.” said Greg Ward, CDO SmartLedger.
Those interested in learning more about the initiative are encouraged to visit: https://rickdutchcousin.com where future information on workshops, outreach, and engagements will be announced.
About Rick Dutch Cousin:
Rick Dutch Cousin helps brands and artists unlock the power of secure, stable, and sustainable, blockchain technologies to empower their career. Visit https://rickdutchcousin.com/ for more information.
About SmartLedger:
SmartLedger is an industry leader in the blockchain services. The company provides blockchain solutions to clients through a combination of consultancy, partnership, and internal development. Visit https://smartledger.solutions/ for more information.
