Submit Release
News Search

There were 961 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,842 in the last 365 days.

Wisconsin DOJ Ranks Number One During Spring Drug Take Back Day

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) today announced that Wisconsin ranked number one throughout the country for the most prescription medications collected during the spring 2022 Drug Take Back. Wisconsin collected 59,840 lbs. of unwanted medications this spring.

 

“Thank you to everyone who has helped make Wisconsin a national leader in Drug Take Back,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Together, we are helping to prevent prescription drugs from being diverted and causing substance-use disorder.”

 

Wisconsin has collected a total of 1,039,405 lbs. of unwanted medications since Drug Take Back began in 2010 under the leadership of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Wisconsin ranked third in the nation for the most medications collected since inception, falling only behind California with 1,266,125 lbs. and Texas with 1,243,752 lbs. collected.

 

The DEA leads two Drug Take Back days a year, one in the spring and one in the fall. DOJ partners with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) to organize and promote Drug Take Back throughout Wisconsin. Drug Take Back provides a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications.

 

While Drug Take Back technically only happens twice a year, any day can be Drug Take Back Day at one of Wisconsin’s more than 490 permanent drug disposal boxes. These boxes are accessible year-round at law enforcement agencies, hospitals, pharmacies and health clinics. To find a permanent drug disposal box near you, go to: https://doseofrealitywi.gov.

You just read:

Wisconsin DOJ Ranks Number One During Spring Drug Take Back Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.