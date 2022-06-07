Tennessee History Scholars to Compete in National Competition

Beginning Sunday, June 12, 61 students who placed first or second in their categories at this year’s Tennessee History Day competition will represent Tennessee in the National History Day competition.

“Congratulations to every talented and hard-working student student who participated in this year’s Tennessee History Day competition and to the 61 students who are advancing to compete at National History Day,” Secretary of State Tre Hargett said. “I wish you the best of luck at National History Day. I know you will represent our great state well on the national stage."

After competing in regional contests across the state, 241 students advanced to this year’s Tennessee History Day competition, held the first two weeks of April. At Tennessee History Day, 102 students representing 26 schools in 12 counties earned recognition. Ninety-three students earned first, second and third place medals, 23 students were awarded special prizes and two educators were recognized as Educators of the Year.

History Day is a year-long competition in which students in grades 6-12 compete by submitting group or individual projects about people and events of historical significance. Each project is in one of five categories: documentaries, exhibits, performances, websites or papers and relates to this year’s theme, Debate & Diplomacy in History: Successes, Failures, Consequences.

“I am so proud of all of our Tennessee History Day students,” said Tennessee History Day coordinator Nikki Ward. “We have seen them challenge themselves in the topics they have chosen this year. Their continued dedication to research, analysis and creativity is impressive.”

The National History Day competition hosted virtually by the University of Maryland in College Park, Md., will take place will take place June 12-18, 2022. The Tennessee students advancing to the National History Day will compete with students from across the country for prestigious awards and scholarships.

Tennessee History Day is coordinated by the Tennessee Historical Society and sponsored by the Secretary of State, Humanities Tennessee, the Memorial Foundation and the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. For more information about Tennessee History Day, visit tennesseehistory.org/tennessee-history-day/.

For the complete list of 2022 Tennessee History Day winners, visit sos.tn.gov.