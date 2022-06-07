Avalon Becomes RelativityOne Silver Partner
Premium provider of eDiscovery and other litigation support services recognized for delivering extraordinary service and support to RelativityOne clients.BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avalon today announced that it has become a RelativityOne Silver Partner for providing an exceptional service experience to its RelativityOne end users.
Avalon stands out against its competition for not only providing eDiscovery clients with best-in-breed technology, namely RelativityOne, but also by delivering the highest level of service to ensure complete customer satisfaction. To further distinguish Avalon as a provider of excellent service, the company has received an all-time Net Promoter Score of 92 (an average of the 90+ score the company has earned since 2017).
The discovery experts at Avalon have also developed PII Logger by Avalon, an application that allows users to track the personally identifiable information (PII) type for documents, and PII type and data for individuals. After review, users can export individuals’ addresses and PII types to Excel to assist with mail merge for breach notifications. This application is available exclusively from Avalon on the Relativity App Hub.
“Avalon’s continued investment in cloud technology and RelativityOne is just one of the many ways we help our clients leverage technology to better manage workflows, review documents efficiently, and help them budget for litigation,” said Drew Goletz, Avalon’s National Sales Director, eDiscovery and Forensic Services. “We’re thrilled about achieving Silver-level designation and will continue to grow our partnership with RelativityOne, as we know this is not only what’s best for our clients, but also for our own growth as a premium service provider of litigation support services.”
The RelativityOne Silver Level is part of the Relativity Partner Program and recognizes organizations that have reached a high bar for experience, customer satisfaction, and staff training and certifications. These partners are also proven innovators, with at least one custom application available in the Relativity App Hub. Their ability to make clients successful with RelativityOne is demonstrated and impressive.
“As a dedicated Relativity partner for more than a decade, we’re excited that Avalon is now a Silver Partner, demonstrating innovation and a strong understanding of what customers are looking for in a litigation support provider,” said James Zinn, Director of Commercial Partnerships at Relativity. “Avalon’s PII Logger app has been instrumental for its users, and we look forward to seeing what app the team might develop next and how they will continue to help clients solve their eDiscovery needs.”
About Avalon
Over the past two decades, Avalon has evolved and expanded to provide the legal community with a wealth of specialized support services. While we continue to be experts in the reproduction of discovery documents, appellate briefs, and all other areas of legal document copying or scanning, we also provide technology-based solutions, including computer forensics, cybersecurity services, eDiscovery, and managed office services (MOS), to top law firms around the country.
About Relativity
Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product RelativityOne manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. The AI-powered communication surveillance product, Relativity Trace proactively detects regulatory misconduct like insider trading, collusion and other non-compliant behavior. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Relativity has been named one of Chicago’s Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for 10 consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.
Ian Gattie
Avalon
ian.gattie@teamavalon.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other