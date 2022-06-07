Something Or Other Publishing announces the sequel to The Coming of the Glory.
The Coming of the Glory, Volume II The Preexilic Years: Amos to Jeremiah
Eileen Maddocks joins esteemed SOOP Authors such as Astronaut Ron Garan (Floating in Darkness), and former editor of Pulitzer prize-winning newspaper Ken Tingley (The Last American Editor).”BROOKLYN, WI, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BROOKLYN, WI - Something Or Other Publishing (SOOP) is proud to announce the forthcoming publication of The Coming of the Glory, Volume II The Preexilic Years: Amos to Jeremiah by writer, editor, and dancer Eileen Maddocks. Maddocks is part of the core group of authors that became part of the SOOP family from its beginnings. She is now delighted to be among the growing list of esteemed authors who have published with SOOP―such as Astronaut Ron Garan (Floating in Darkness), Sci-fi/Fantasy Author Alia Luria (Compendium), acclaimed Baha’i Researcher Jay Tyson (The Wise Men of the West Series), and former editor of Pulitzer prize-winning newspaper Ken Tingley (The Last American Editor).
— Something Or Other Publishing
Maddocks was always a spiritual seeker. She discovered the Baha’i Faith in midlife and subsequently served at the Baha’i World Centre in Haifa, Israel, for many years. Upon retirement, she moved to Vermont and started her writing career with 1844: Convergence in Prophecy for Judaism, Christianity, Islam, and the Baha’i Faith. Her trilogy, The Coming of The Glory, presents the Hebrew prophets within the context of Israelite history and highlights the significance of their prophecies for today. She describes herself as a curious student who finds research and investigation to be exhilarating and fulfilling. Her writing style is designed to invite readers to seek and explore for themselves.
Volume II The Preexilic Years: Amos to Jeremiah embarks on an overarching theme of how the Hebrew Scriptures (commonly known as the Biblical Old Testament) remain relevant to current events and the ultimate spiritual destiny of the human race. While its predecessor, Volume I Gobekli Tepe to Elijah, covers the period from the earliest known roots of organized religion among prehistoric humans to the first of the old Hebrew prophets, Volume II delves into the period of the early major Hebrew/Old Testament prophets―their insights and influences on the advancement of religion― and, by extension, civilization itself.
To commemorate this wonderful occasion, Eileen has decided to offer her entire catalog, including her first title, 1844: Convergence in Prophecy, and Volume l of The Coming of the Glory, at an incredible discount through SOOP’s website, a one-time opportunity for all readers looking to embark on this remarkable journey. This special limited offer is currently available for Pre-Order and will expire on June 21. Her official launch and the start of her book tour will start in Houston in early July. Volume II will also be available for purchase on Amazon by June 11 in Paperback and Kindle format.
Something Or Other Publishing would like to extend its gratitude to Eileen Maddocks for her support and trust along this path. Below are links to the sales page and Eileen’s social media pages.
