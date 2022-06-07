Mailprotector® now supports eight of the top PSAs in the IT channel thanks to Gradient MSP
Email security / encryption platform and Gradient’s Synthesize integration platform sync up through the Synthesize vendor program
Partnering with Gradient MSP allows Mailprotector to deliver on a streamlined payable and receivable process for MSPs looking to reduce the licensing reconciliation and billing cycles,”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mailprotector® and Gradient MSP have joined forces through Gradient’s Synthesize vendor integration program. This integration automates the billing reconciliation process for MSPs, making it easier than ever to make sure MSPs are getting paid for the services that they are charging for—and it’s working.
“Partnering with Gradient MSP allows Mailprotector to deliver on a streamlined payable and receivable process for MSPs looking to reduce the licensing reconciliation and billing cycles,” said Craig Joseph, Chief Revenue Officer at Mailprotector. “Our partners will have the ability to reduce the licensing reconciliation process allowing for proper payables and receivables with the integration.”
Gradient is bridging the gap between MSPs and their vendor partners through the automation of invoice reconciliation. Mailprotector is the first launched integration in Gradient’s Synthesize program.
With 80 vendors in the program actively working towards an integration, soon MSPs will be able to reconcile all vendor services MSPs are using right through to their PSA.
With Gradient’s single integration, Mailprotector now supports eight of the top PSAs in the channel (Accelo, Autotask PSA, ConnectWise Manage, HaloPSA, Kaseya BMS, Pulseway, Syncro and Tigerpaw), giving the freedom to choose.
"At Gradient MSP, we’re on a mission to answer the question, what if you never have to do billing reconciliation again?” says Andrea Ayala, Director of Technology Alliances at Gradient MSP. “Working with a future-centric Mailprotector is a testament to the fundamental challenges we are solving in the industry.”
Mailprotector and Gradient MSP will be going live on June 14 @ 12:00 p.m. EST to talk all things integration and the partnership we’re building between our two companies. Please join us. Register now and use the link below to reserve your spot.
Not only do invoices from Mailprotector route directly into whichever PSA chosen, MSPs also receive the bonus of becoming a Gradient partner for free. Becoming a partner means unlimited access to all of our integrations, modules and programs on the Synthesize Integration Platform.
Who is Mailprotector?
Mailprotector® is a SaaS-based B2B email security, compliance, and encryption platform delivered exclusively through a network of global IT partners. Founded in 2000, Mailprotector’s complete email security platform includes anti-spam, anti-phishing, email continuity, email archiving and business-class hosted email solutions. Additionally, Mailprotector is the creator of a patented and award-winning email encryption tool, Bracket.
About Gradient MSP
Established in 2020, Gradient MSP offers the IT channel ecosystem a business automation and integration platform proven to help MSPs run a smoother, more successful services business by connecting all the solutions they resell and use to their PSA platforms. Founded by technology and business entrepreneur Colin Knox, Gradient MSP is solving for two of the biggest challenges and greatest opportunities facing the industry: everything-as-a-service reconciliation and an open, frictionless IT channel ecosystem.
https://www.meetgradient.com.
About the Synthesize Billing Module (formerly Billable™)
Released in November 2021, Gradient MSP’s Synthesize Billing Module is the easiest way to reconcile billing of your MSP resale stack to a PSA, getting invoices out quicker without anything slipping through the cracks. Forget about numerous browser windows with tabs for days to determine which clients have which services and how much they're using of each. This solution represents a significant step in Gradient’s vision of automating core business processes by connecting the different tools MSPs typically use. Watch how this solution can benefit your business: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QsX7o8b60xE and sign-up today: https://app.usegradient.com/registration.
