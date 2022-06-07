Saprea to Benefit from International Art, Fashion Exhibit in New York City

Saprea new logo

Flyer for Art Meso in NYC

Saprea has been designated as the charity of choice for the upcoming Art Meso art and fashion exhibit that will debut in New York City July 16 through Aug. 8.

Saprea is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping survivors of child sexual abuse find healing, empowering caregivers to protect their children, and raising awareness around child sexual abuse.”
— Chris Yadon, Saprea Managing Director

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saprea has been designated as the charity of choice for the upcoming Art Meso art and fashion exhibit that will debut in New York City July 16 through Aug. 8.

Popping up at 1155 Avenue of the Americas thanks to host sponsor and partner, ChaShaMa, La Genèse Exhibition is inspired by Art Meso, an Atlanta-based, international art and traveling fashion exhibition featuring emerging talent from around the world.

“Our aim is to spark imagination and curiosity among visitors to our exhibitions, and we’re honored to have the opportunity to do so in New York,” said Art Meso Creator and Founder Jennifer Sutton.

Saprea is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping survivors of child sexual abuse find healing, empowering caregivers to protect their children, and raising awareness around an epidemic that, in the U.S. alone, impacts 1 in 5 children before the age of 18.

Guests can expect a gallery-style, immersive exhibit featuring works by such designers as Sutton, It-Spain, Ece Özalp, Constanzia Yurashko, Andrea McKenzie, Tamara Gammon, Tony Trunzo, Nicholas Lucius, Alba Jimènez, Richard Iwanski, and more.

On weekends, the exhibition will feature special ticketed events that are extensions of the larger exhibition, including fashion mixers, meet the designers, non-profit benefits, and more. To celebrate the exhibition’s opening, Art Meso is hosting a premier Saturday, July 16. Starting at 6 p.m., VIP ticket holders can enjoy cocktail hour with live music, complimentary signature cocktails, VIP bags, wine, and cuisine by Chef Carlos Brown. Brown has served A-list celebrities and is well-known for being featured in the Smithsonian African American Museum for his authentic dish shrimp and grits.

The exhibition runs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursday from 1–6 p.m., and Friday and Saturdays from 1–9 p.m. (closed Monday and Tuesdays). For more information, visit artmeso.com or freshtix.com/events/lagenese.

Melinda Colton
Saprea
+1 801-631-7770
email us here

You just read:

Saprea to Benefit from International Art, Fashion Exhibit in New York City

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Textiles & Fabric Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Melinda Colton
Saprea
+1 801-631-7770
Company/Organization
The Younique Foundation
4101 N Thanksgiving Way, Suite 100
Lehi, Utah, 84043
United States
+1 801-631-7770
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Saprea to Benefit from International Art, Fashion Exhibit in New York City
Saprea Partners with National Incarceration Association to Offer Support for Survivors
Saprea Highlights Mental Health Resources During May
View All Stories From This Author