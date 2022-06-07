Saprea to Benefit from International Art, Fashion Exhibit in New York City

Saprea has been designated as the charity of choice for the upcoming Art Meso art and fashion exhibit that will debut in New York City July 16 through Aug. 8.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saprea has been designated as the charity of choice for the upcoming Art Meso art and fashion exhibit that will debut in New York City July 16 through Aug. 8.

Popping up at 1155 Avenue of the Americas thanks to host sponsor and partner, ChaShaMa, La Genèse Exhibition is inspired by Art Meso, an Atlanta-based, international art and traveling fashion exhibition featuring emerging talent from around the world.

“Our aim is to spark imagination and curiosity among visitors to our exhibitions, and we’re honored to have the opportunity to do so in New York,” said Art Meso Creator and Founder Jennifer Sutton.

Saprea is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping survivors of child sexual abuse find healing, empowering caregivers to protect their children, and raising awareness around an epidemic that, in the U.S. alone, impacts 1 in 5 children before the age of 18.

Guests can expect a gallery-style, immersive exhibit featuring works by such designers as Sutton, It-Spain, Ece Özalp, Constanzia Yurashko, Andrea McKenzie, Tamara Gammon, Tony Trunzo, Nicholas Lucius, Alba Jimènez, Richard Iwanski, and more.

On weekends, the exhibition will feature special ticketed events that are extensions of the larger exhibition, including fashion mixers, meet the designers, non-profit benefits, and more. To celebrate the exhibition’s opening, Art Meso is hosting a premier Saturday, July 16. Starting at 6 p.m., VIP ticket holders can enjoy cocktail hour with live music, complimentary signature cocktails, VIP bags, wine, and cuisine by Chef Carlos Brown. Brown has served A-list celebrities and is well-known for being featured in the Smithsonian African American Museum for his authentic dish shrimp and grits.

The exhibition runs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursday from 1–6 p.m., and Friday and Saturdays from 1–9 p.m. (closed Monday and Tuesdays). For more information, visit artmeso.com or freshtix.com/events/lagenese.