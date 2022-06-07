Submit Release
News Search

There were 960 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,813 in the last 365 days.

infofree.com Adds Over 70 Million New Executives with Emails to Reach Top Decision Makers

70 Million New Executives with emails now available to help reach top decision makers.

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- infofree.com Adds Over 70 Million New Executives with Emails to Reach Top Decision Makers

70 Million New Executives with emails now available to help reach top decision makers.

infofree.com, the leading provider of unlimited sales leads, email lists, mailing lists, person search and CRM, today announced that it has added 70 Million Executives with emails to it’s lead generation tool.

Quality is of the utmost importance for Infofree, with each business contact going through a triple-verification quality check to ensure the highest number of viable leads are provided. In fact, databases featured on Infofree have some of the most competitive accuracy statistics on the market, with a 95 percent accurate business database, a 90 percent accurate consumer database, and an 80 percent accurate weekly ‘hot sales leads’ database. This ensures that salespeople and marketing professionals can have a steady pipeline of leads, with little wasted time on contacting leads that aren’t viable.

“We are committed to making our databases the most accurate and robust in the industry,” said John Copenhaver, President, at infofree.com. “We’re constantly adding key information to our product which inturn helps our customers to find new prospects and grow their sales.”

For a FREE TRIAL go to: www.infofree.com

About infofree.com
infofree.com is the leader in data quality. With the use of Yellow Pages, Websites, & Telephone Verification we can offer the most accurate Business Database in the industry. Our quality is top notch. Infofree has the only triple-verified business database among data compilers. Our database has the lowest disconnect rates and a quicker update process. We have 95% accuracy on over 15 million business records and is updated monthly. Infofree is a cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) system that helps businesses grow their sales. With Infofree’s system, you get unlimited sales leads, email lists, mailing lists, person search and CRM.

For more information, visit www.infofree.com or call 877.448.0101

John Copenhaver
infofree.com
+1 877-448-0101
email us here

You just read:

infofree.com Adds Over 70 Million New Executives with Emails to Reach Top Decision Makers

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.