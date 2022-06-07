infofree.com Adds Over 70 Million New Executives with Emails to Reach Top Decision Makers
infofree.com, the leading provider of unlimited sales leads, email lists, mailing lists, person search and CRM, today announced that it has added 70 Million Executives with emails to it’s lead generation tool.
Quality is of the utmost importance for Infofree, with each business contact going through a triple-verification quality check to ensure the highest number of viable leads are provided. In fact, databases featured on Infofree have some of the most competitive accuracy statistics on the market, with a 95 percent accurate business database, a 90 percent accurate consumer database, and an 80 percent accurate weekly ‘hot sales leads’ database. This ensures that salespeople and marketing professionals can have a steady pipeline of leads, with little wasted time on contacting leads that aren’t viable.
“We are committed to making our databases the most accurate and robust in the industry,” said John Copenhaver, President, at infofree.com. “We’re constantly adding key information to our product which inturn helps our customers to find new prospects and grow their sales.”
For a FREE TRIAL go to: www.infofree.com
About infofree.com
infofree.com is the leader in data quality. With the use of Yellow Pages, Websites, & Telephone Verification we can offer the most accurate Business Database in the industry. Our quality is top notch. Infofree has the only triple-verified business database among data compilers. Our database has the lowest disconnect rates and a quicker update process. We have 95% accuracy on over 15 million business records and is updated monthly. Infofree is a cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) system that helps businesses grow their sales. With Infofree’s system, you get unlimited sales leads, email lists, mailing lists, person search and CRM.
