Tennessee’s 2022 Free Fishing Day Saturday, June 11

NASHVILLE --- Tennessee’s 2022 Free Fishing Day is set for Saturday, June 11 when anyone may fish free without a license in Tennessee’s public waters.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency provides the annual free day in hopes of increasing interest in fishing. The day allows anyone the opportunity to try this great outdoor sport to celebrate fishing as a wholesome and healthy recreational opportunity. In addition, children ages 15 and younger may fish without a license beginning on Free Fishing Day through the following Friday (June 17).

The day and week are annual events in Tennessee and are great opportunities to introduce children to the enjoyment and excitement of a day on the water catching fish. The TWRA is among several organizations planning special fishing events, primarily for youngsters. The TWRA annually stocks several thousand pounds of fish for various events.  

For a list of the events, visit the TWRA website at www.tnwildlife.org and the fishing page. Anglers and potential anglers should check the events list often since special events are frequently added.

Free Fishing Day and Week apply to Tennessee’s public waters, TWRA owned and operated lakes, and state park facilities. Some privately owned pay lakes and ponds continue to charge during this special day and week. Anglers will need to consult with those operators if there are any questions about a facility.

---TWRA---

