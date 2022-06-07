Submit Release
News Search

There were 956 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,814 in the last 365 days.

Planet Ocean Underwater Hotels Celebrates World Ocean Day on June 8, 2022

Planet Ocean Underwater Hotels

Planet Ocean Underwater Hotels

Planet Ocean Underwater Hotels

World’s largest coral reef restoration funding program supports global efforts to save vital reef ecosystems

KEY WEST, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planet Ocean Underwater Hotels, LLC today announced World Ocean Day will take place on June 8, 2022. Planet Ocean Underwater Hotels is celebrating this historic event by announcing the world's first raffle to benefit and save global warm water coral reefs from extinction. The raffle prize is a night at its underwater hotel. The building of this underwater hotel complex provides an opportunity to expand awareness of the effects of global warming on coral reefs and marine environments.

This is the world’s largest coral reef restoration funding program. The project is meant to assist 24 South Pacific island nations, Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, the Caribbean Belize Reef and its island nations, and the Florida Keys Reef and will be funded through a United Arab Emirates-approved global raffle. Each month, winners will be drawn to win a free night in the world’s first exclusive underwater hotel.

“The UAE is taking the lead in funding this exciting 50/50 raffle,” said the Managing Director of Planet Ocean Underwater Hotels, Tony Webb. “The raffle is a win-win for environmentalists and underwater tourists. Our goal is to save the coral reefs from extinction and the global raffle program makes it possible to raise enough money to give people the opportunity to stay in the underwater hotel for free and help the environment. Pollution has destroyed many coral reefs and much of the wildlife that depends on a stable, underwater home.”

Webb explained, “Planet Ocean Underwater Hotels received an exclusive U.S. Patent Design to fabricate and assemble its innovative hotel beneath the waves. The operational modular components are built in advance on land and are then disassembled and shipped to an awaiting steel shell for insertion of the ‘plug and play components.’ Then specially designed acrylic panels are meticulously placed by an acrylic engineering team that hermetically seals the underwater hotel.

Webb is Managing Director of Planet Ocean Underwater Hotels, LLC a Florida-based company managing Planet Ocean Underwater International Marketing Management, LLC a DUBAI, UAE LLC.

For more information, visit https://planetoceanunderwaterhotel.com.

###

Media Relations
PR Services
email us here

You just read:

Planet Ocean Underwater Hotels Celebrates World Ocean Day on June 8, 2022

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.