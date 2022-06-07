Planet Ocean Underwater Hotels Celebrates World Ocean Day on June 8, 2022
World’s largest coral reef restoration funding program supports global efforts to save vital reef ecosystemsKEY WEST, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planet Ocean Underwater Hotels, LLC today announced World Ocean Day will take place on June 8, 2022. Planet Ocean Underwater Hotels is celebrating this historic event by announcing the world's first raffle to benefit and save global warm water coral reefs from extinction. The raffle prize is a night at its underwater hotel. The building of this underwater hotel complex provides an opportunity to expand awareness of the effects of global warming on coral reefs and marine environments.
This is the world’s largest coral reef restoration funding program. The project is meant to assist 24 South Pacific island nations, Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, the Caribbean Belize Reef and its island nations, and the Florida Keys Reef and will be funded through a United Arab Emirates-approved global raffle. Each month, winners will be drawn to win a free night in the world’s first exclusive underwater hotel.
“The UAE is taking the lead in funding this exciting 50/50 raffle,” said the Managing Director of Planet Ocean Underwater Hotels, Tony Webb. “The raffle is a win-win for environmentalists and underwater tourists. Our goal is to save the coral reefs from extinction and the global raffle program makes it possible to raise enough money to give people the opportunity to stay in the underwater hotel for free and help the environment. Pollution has destroyed many coral reefs and much of the wildlife that depends on a stable, underwater home.”
Webb explained, “Planet Ocean Underwater Hotels received an exclusive U.S. Patent Design to fabricate and assemble its innovative hotel beneath the waves. The operational modular components are built in advance on land and are then disassembled and shipped to an awaiting steel shell for insertion of the ‘plug and play components.’ Then specially designed acrylic panels are meticulously placed by an acrylic engineering team that hermetically seals the underwater hotel.
Webb is Managing Director of Planet Ocean Underwater Hotels, LLC a Florida-based company managing Planet Ocean Underwater International Marketing Management, LLC a DUBAI, UAE LLC.
For more information, visit https://planetoceanunderwaterhotel.com.
