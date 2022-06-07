Pennsylvania Parks and Forests hires new Public Engagement Coordinator

Brian Swift at York, PA event.

PPFF announces the hiring of Brian Swift as Public Engagement Coordinator

CAMP HILL, PENNSYLVANIA, THE UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Camp Hill, PA – The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF), the only non-profit whose mission is Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests announced the hiring of Brian Swift as Public Engagement Coordinator in the Camp Hill office.

A graduate of McDaniel College and La Universidad Tecnológica de Bolívar, Brian had been working abroad as an educator in Colombia before he returned home to PA last summer. A native of south-central Pennsylvania, Brian developed a love of hiking, history, and deep respect for PA’s State Parks and Forests in his youth. After only visiting PA during the winter holidays for the past decade, Brian was stunned this year by PA’s springtime beauty. “I had completely forgotten about all the redbuds, dogwoods, magnolias, the green budding maples, and – well, all the color of our flowering trees and shrubs,” Brian said.

One of the reasons for his return to PA was to reconnect with the Pennsylvania state parks of which he has so many fond memories. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work with PPFF,” he said. “Our state parks and forests are always worth protecting and I’m proud to work for an organization whose mission is to inspire stewardship of Pennsylvania’s parks and forests. I believe everyone deserves the same opportunity to connect with these treasured spaces that I had.”

In his role as Public Engagement Coordinator, Brian will continue to communicate PPFF’s story and the importance of our work to sustain and enhance Pennsylvania’s parks and forests. He will work with the Foundation’s chapters to develop and implement engagement campaigns and activities to promote awareness about the role of our state parks in forests in economics, quality of life, and health.