Pennsylvania Parks and Forests hires new Public Engagement Coordinator

Image of Brian Swift at event.

Brian Swift at York, PA event.

PPFF announces the hiring of Brian Swift as Public Engagement Coordinator

CAMP HILL, PENNSYLVANIA, THE UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Camp Hill, PA – The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF), the only non-profit whose mission is Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests announced the hiring of Brian Swift as Public Engagement Coordinator in the Camp Hill office.

A graduate of McDaniel College and La Universidad Tecnológica de Bolívar, Brian had been working abroad as an educator in Colombia before he returned home to PA last summer. A native of south-central Pennsylvania, Brian developed a love of hiking, history, and deep respect for PA’s State Parks and Forests in his youth. After only visiting PA during the winter holidays for the past decade, Brian was stunned this year by PA’s springtime beauty. “I had completely forgotten about all the redbuds, dogwoods, magnolias, the green budding maples, and – well, all the color of our flowering trees and shrubs,” Brian said.

One of the reasons for his return to PA was to reconnect with the Pennsylvania state parks of which he has so many fond memories. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work with PPFF,” he said. “Our state parks and forests are always worth protecting and I’m proud to work for an organization whose mission is to inspire stewardship of Pennsylvania’s parks and forests. I believe everyone deserves the same opportunity to connect with these treasured spaces that I had.”

In his role as Public Engagement Coordinator, Brian will continue to communicate PPFF’s story and the importance of our work to sustain and enhance Pennsylvania’s parks and forests. He will work with the Foundation’s chapters to develop and implement engagement campaigns and activities to promote awareness about the role of our state parks in forests in economics, quality of life, and health.

Marci J. Mowery
Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation
+1 717-236-7644
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Pennsylvania Parks and Forests hires new Public Engagement Coordinator

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Environment, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Marci J. Mowery
Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation
+1 717-236-7644
Company/Organization
Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation
704 Lisburn Road, Suite 102
Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, 17011
United States
+1 717-236-7644
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Founded in 1999, the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation’s mission is to inspire stewardship of Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests. The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation has 46 friends chapters across the Commonwealth and together they volunteer, complete projects, and advocate for these special places.

More From This Author
Pennsylvania Parks and Forests hires new Public Engagement Coordinator
Pennsylvanians Support Increased Funding for State Parks and Forests
Join the PA Parks and Forests Foundation and #GetMovingPA
View All Stories From This Author