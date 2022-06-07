Submit Release
Regrow Ag Appoints Leslie Dach to Board of Directors

Former Walmart Executive with Substantial Experience Leading Corporate Sustainability Initiatives joins Regrow to Accelerate Growth

Regrow has made it possible for any organization to leverage regenerative agriculture as a strategic solution to meet their net-zero goals.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regrow Ag, the leading technology platform empowering food and agriculture companies to achieve net-zero carbon goals within their supply chains, today announced Leslie Dach will join its board of directors. Mr. Dach brings more than 30 years of experience establishing and implementing strategic programs across business, government, and civil sectors.

“Regrow has made it possible for any organization to leverage regenerative agriculture as a strategic solution to meet their net-zero goals,” said Dach. “I am excited to work with the leadership team at Regrow and partner with the world’s leading brands to deliver on their net-zero commitments. ”

​​Leslie has extensive private sector and sustainability experience, including as Executive Vice President and member of the global management committee at Walmart Inc., where he led Walmart’s government relations, corporate communications, and corporate initiatives in sustainability, climate change, agriculture, and food and nutrition. In that capacity he worked closely with major Walmart suppliers. Leslie serves on the Board of the Environmental Defense Fund and previously served on the Boards of Audubon and the World Resources Institute, and was co-founder of Glasgow is Our Business. He has an extensive background in communications, including as Global Vice Chair of Edelman.

“Leslie joins Regrow during a time of substantial growth led by increased attention to natural solutions as a powerful tool to reduce and offset carbon emissions while major organizations are setting ambitious net-zero targets,” said Anastasia Volkova, CEO of Regrow. “ His commitment to a net-zero world and understanding the intersection of agriculture, CPG and retail aligns perfectly with the work we do at Regrow.”

Mr. Dach joins Regrow at a time of tremendous momentum. Regrow recently announced a Series B funding round of $38M led by Tom Steyer and Katie Hall's Galvanize Climate Solutions. Regrow is partnering with industry leaders such as Kellogg’s, Cargill, and General Mills to create and implement strategies for reducing their greenhouse gas footprint.

About Regrow

Regrow is a technology company on a mission to make regenerative agriculture ubiquitous on every acre globally. We use leading science and technology to develop solutions that empower regenerative agriculture across all aspects of the supply chain, from growers to global food companies.

