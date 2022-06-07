New 2,500-Square-Foot Gym Opens in Mount Pleasant, S.C.
PWR Fitness dedicated to helping people improve their minds, bodies and spirits through full-body workoutsMOUNT PLEASANT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PWR Fitness, an immersive fitness experience that offers sustainable strength and conditioning training, has opened in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. The gym is located in the Belle Hall Shopping Center off of Long Point Road.
Founded by New York fitness entrepreneurs Ian Berger, Hank Berger and Joel Febus, the gym is fueled by an extremely knowledgeable team of personal trainers with more than 20 years of experience who are dedicated to helping people improve their minds, bodies and spirits through intense, targeted and fun full-body workouts.
The 2,500-square-foot cross-fit gym in Mount Pleasant offers one-hour classes that utilize strength and conditioning principles combined with endurance to stimulate functionally fit clients.
“As more and more of these global fitness facilities open across the country, our idea is to offer the same level of results-driven intensity within an intimate and non-judgement environment so our members can truly feel a sense of community behind them as they push beyond their boundaries and reach their goals,” said Ian Berger. “We want everyone to be motivated to be the best version of their selves, which is why our goal is to be the best hour of your day and have you feeling strong and looking good too. It’s a win-win for everyone.”
PWR Fitness has all the essential equipment for strength and conditioning, including barbells, dumbbells, kettlebells, rowers, ski ergs, bikes, pullup rigs, sleds, trx and more. As part of its innovations and to enhance training, no two classes at the fitness club are ever the same.
PWR Fitness memberships range from $25 to $1,014 and the gym also offers a free, one-week trial membership.
For more information about PWR Fitness, visit pwr-fitness.com. PWR Fitness can also be followed on Facebook and Instagram.
About PWR Fitness
With over 30 years of combined training. we have developed PWR. Our mission is to bring you the most effective training program that will have you looking good and feeling good. We believe that our classes and programming offer the best methodologies to promote overall fitness.
