WCEDC Opens Call for Hotel/Motel Occupancy Tax Fund Tourism Development Proposals for 2022-2023
The deadline for submitting applications has been set for 5 p.m. on August 1, 2022.
New projects should include a brief business plan and marketing strategy for bringing overnight visitors to Wood County. This will help us determine the economic value of the proposal and its merits.”QUITMAN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starting June 15, The Wood County Economic Development Commission (WCEDC) will begin accepting Hotel/Motel Occupancy Tax (HOT) fund project proposals for funding support for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.
— Christophe Trahan, Executive Director of WCEDC
Projects must meet the following criteria: directly enhance and promote tourism and the hotel/ motel industry in Wood County; fit into one of the six statutorily provided categories for expenditure of local hotel occupancy tax revenues under the State of Texas Tax Code Chapter 352; demonstrate need; and have the potential to attract a maximum number of tourists to Wood County.
Guidelines and Funding Request Forms are available at the following link: https://woodcountytx.com/hot-grant-program The forms provide examples of the types of projects that may be funded and can be obtained on the WCEDC website at woodcountytx.com and contacting the WCEDC office at 903-768-2402 or by email at ctrahan@mywoodcounty.com.
“The WCEDC Board has invested a significant amount of time in reviewing the local grant program and we've made adjustments this year that we hope will make the program more viable for a wider range of proposed projects,” said Christophe Trahan, Executive Director of WCEDC. “We had unprecedented interest last year, and we expect even more proposals this time.”
Trahan gave some advice to those submitting proposals.
“Like last year, proposals that generate more overnight visitors to the county may be given greater priority than projects that benefit just one area of Wood County,” said Trahan. “Since the lodging establishments are the ones that generate these funds, they should be the primary beneficiaries.
“In addition, new projects should include a good brief business plan and marketing strategy for bringing those overnight visitors to Wood County. This will assist us in determining the economic value of the proposal and its merits for being awarded Wood County HOT funds.”
The deadline for submitting applications has been set for 5 p.m. on August 1, 2022. Applications may be emailed to ctrahan@mywoodcounty.com.
The WCEDC Promotions Committee will review funding requests and forward recommendations for consideration and budget approval to the Commission’s Board of Directors at the regularly scheduled monthly meeting in August.
About Wood County
Nestled in the Piney Woods of East Texas, Wood County is all of the Texas you expect in a county you’ll love: Active downtown districts, engaging outdoor activities, and friendly neighbors! Wood County is the ideal location for a weekend getaway or extended vacation, starting or expanding your small business, or becoming a permanent part of any of our welcoming communities. Home to Lake Fork—named the #1 bass fishing destination in the nation by Bassmaster Magazine—Wood County also has a variety of attractions to appeal to just about everyone, such as the Mineola Nature Preserve and the Links at Land’s End golf course to name just two. Come to Wood County: “The Texas You Expect in a County You’ll Love!” For more information, visit https://LoveWoodCounty.com.
Holt Hackney
hackney communications
+ +1 5126320854
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook