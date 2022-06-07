GoCrypto & Binance bring crypto payments to music festivals!

LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each day brings crypto payments one step closer to the mainstream. In some countries, it is common to pay with crypto wallets at merchants, coffee shops or restaurants, but most of the world is still behind on the trend. Many businesses are attempting to implement cryptocurrency payments, and some are succeeding spectacularly.

This year's Primavera Sound Festival is taking place in Barcelona in June 2022, before moving on to Porto for the remainder of the festival. With over 500 acts distributed across the Parc del Fòrum, several locations in Barcelona, and the beach of Sant Adrià de Bess, the festival is a true blast for all music lovers. This year, they went above and beyond by partnering with Binance and GoCrypto to enable crypto payments for all attendees!

Primavera Sound goes Crypto

This year's event will offer a unique feature: the festival venue will accept crypto payments via the Binance Pay and GoCrypto partnership.

GoCrypto, the global crypto payment facilitator, and Binance, the world’s biggest crypto exchange, have joined forces and constructed a one-of-a-kind crypto payment ecosystem that will enable Primavera visitors to pay for food, drinks, and other merchandise in crypto. The crypto solution will be available on several stages spread across the Parc del Fòrum (Barcelona) and the Parque da Cidade (Porto).

Crypto is quickly becoming the easiest and the least expensive payment method available, thanks to an increasing number of collaborations and solutions that deliver payments directly to customers. Users can achieve financial security in no time thanks to low transaction fees and complete financial freedom. This is especially useful for festivals because visitors don't need to carry cash or credit cards; all they need is a crypto wallet on their phone and they're good to go.

GoCrypto terminals

GoCrypto is the fastest-growing crypto payment network in the world. It is already available in 69 countries and 2600+ physical and online locations worldwide.

At Primavera Sound open-air, GoCrypto will provide its state-of-the-art POS terminals that support crypto payments. The terminals will enable payments via Binance Pay, which offers over 50 different cryptocurrencies that users can choose from.

The GoCrypto software is highly intuitive and user-friendly. Customers who want to make a purchase will simply scan a QR code generated on the terminal screen with Binance Pay and confirm the payment on their phone.

How to access Binance Pay?

Binance Pay is available to all users registered on Binance.com. Users can access their Binance Pay Wallet by clicking [Wallets] - [Pay] on the Binance App. Binance Pay transactions are usually confirmed instantly.

The wallet currently supports more than 50 cryptocurrencies, i.e. ADA, ATOM, AVA, BCH, BNB, BTC, BUSD, CTSI, DASH, DOGE, DOT, EGLD, EOS, ETC, ETH, FIL, FRONT, FTM, GRS, HBAR, IOTX, LINK, LTC, MANA, MATIC, NEO, OM, ONE, PAX, QTUM, STRAX, SXP, TRX, TUSD, UNI, USDC, USDT, VAI, VET, etc.

Where can visitors find GoCrypto terminals?

Sixty GoCrypto point-of-sale terminals will accept Binance Pay and first-time users will receive a five BUSD airdrop upon making their first payment.

GoCrypto terminals will be stationed on the following stages:

Barcelona Stage - NOS Primavera ESP: B5, B15, B16, B18, B19, B103, SH01.

Porto Stage - NOS Primavera Sound: Merchandising Stand, Bar #2, #6, #7, and VIP Zone.

Crypto payments are going mainstream

With so many different crypto companies collaborating, there are more and more prospects for faster crypto acceptance and faster transition to this new and solid way of life. The Primavera festival is simply one more example of how good and easy cryptocurrency can be.