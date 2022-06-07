TempStars Becoming the Favorite Among U.S. Dentists, Dental Assistants, and Hygienists as Company's Growth Surges
That growth will continue after TempStars launched a referral program last week that will incent dental assistants and hygienists to refer other professionals.
Increasingly, we are getting calls from leaders in the dental community about when we are going to expand in their state. In time, we will be in every state in the country.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TempStars, North America’s fastest growing and top-rated dental temping and hiring service, now has more than 1,000 dental assistants and hygienists and hundreds of dental offices signed up to participate in its service in the United States.
— Dr. James Younger, CEO and Founder of TempStars
That number will undoubtedly grow after the company launched a lucrative referral program last week that is designed to incentivize dental assistants and hygienists to refer other professionals to the popular service in both the U.S. and Canada.
“We’ve definitely created a buzz in the U.S., where we currently have a presence in seven states,” said Dr. James Younger, TempStars CEO and also a practicing dentist. “Increasingly, we are getting calls from leaders in the dental community about when we are going to expand in their state. In time, we will be in every state in the country.
“Furthermore, the affiliate program will only heighten recognition of TempStars, which will ultimately benefit dental offices as well as dental assistants and hygienists.”
Headquartered in Canada, the company now has more than 54,5000 dental offices as well as 162,000 dental hygienists and assistants members participating in the program across North America.
Its success is based primarily on its approach, highlighted below:
Always Open: 24/7 Access
Unlike dental temping agencies, TempStars dental temping service is always open, so dentists can post their dental temping shifts or permanent jobs at their convenience.
TempStars connects dentists directly to the largest pool of local available hygienists and assistants.
Its dental temping placement success rate is 97% in most areas, and 98% of dental offices say they are “Happy” or “Very Happy” with their dental hygienist or dental assistant.
Review, Approve and Post the Hygienist/Assistant
With TempStars, dentists review and approve a temporary hygienist/assistant and their hourly rate before they are booked for the shift – so they can find the right fit for your practice and their patients.
With its Job Board, dentists can post positions for dental hygienists, assistants, admin/managers, and associate dentists.
And our proprietary Recommendation Engine means dentists will have the best chance of finding the best fit for their office.
Simple Pricing, with No Hiring Fees
TempStars’ dental temping placement fee is among the lowest in the industry, and it’s only ever applied after the completion of a successful temping shift.
No sign-up fees, No monthly fees, No surprises. And it’s free to post a position on its Job Board, and free to hire any TempStars dental hygienist or assistant.
Just a small fee to view the resumes of qualified applicants. No more outrageous hiring fees to find and hire the best candidates.
About TempStars
TempStars is North America’s fastest-growing dental temping and hiring service. Since 2015, the company continues to build on cutting-edge mobile technology to directly connect dental professionals quickly and easily. With more than 16,000 dental professional members serving over 5,500 dental offices (and growing daily!), TempStars is quickly becoming the best, first, and default choice for dental professionals looking to hire and get hired for temping and permanent positions. By expanding service in the United States this year, TempStars is showing it is dedicated to inspiring and making a positive impact in the dental community on a global scale.
