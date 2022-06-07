20,000 ITEMS OF CLOTHING TO REACH DISPLACED UKRAINIANS FOLLOWING AGREEMENT BETWEEN MUJI and MAYOR OF WARSAW
20,000 ITEMS OF CLOTHING TO REACH DISPLACED UKRAINIANS FOLLOWING AGREEMENT BETWEEN MUJI EUROPE HOLDINGS LIMITED AND MAYOR OF WARSAWLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With more than 7.7 million people already displaced by the conflict in Ukraine, MUJI Europe Holdings Limited, the Japanese lifestyle brand, has donated around 20,000 items of clothing to aid Ukrainian refugees. In an agreement with the city of Warsaw, the items will be distributed to Ukrainian refugees who have reached Poland and also directly to those in need who have chosen to remain in Ukraine.
Since the conflict began in February 2022, more than 3.3 million people have crossed the border into Poland seeking safety, protection and assistance, according to the United Nations . The mayor of Warsaw, Rafał Trzaskowski, has estimated that the population of Warsaw alone has increased by 17% due to the influx of refugees to the city.
As the human cost of the invasion continues to grow, MUJI Europe Holdings, its subsidiaries and its parent company, Ryohin Keikaku, believe that it is the shared responsibility of the industry to provide and mobilise urgent support. So far, the company has donated clothing worth approximately 100,000 GBP, which will be distributed appropriately to those displaced persons who need it most, with distribution overseen by Warsaw’s city council.
“As the displacement of people from their homes and lives in Ukraine shows no sign of abating, we are heartened to reach an agreement with Warsaw city and its mayor to ensure that our donation reaches those who need it most,” said Masato Arai, Managing Director of MUJI Europe Holdings Limited. “Supporting local communities has always been at the heart of our business and finding ways to support those who need it the most is, and will remain, a high priority.”
The clothing donation from MUJI Europe Holdings Limited includes cold weather items for men, women and children such as yak wool jumpers, hoodies, pullovers, trousers and blankets. As warmer weather approaches, items include T-shirts and other lighter apparel.
Following conversations with the mayor’s office in March 2022, MUJI Europe Holding’s franchisee in Poland brokered an agreement for the donation of the clothing and its distribution. The agreement was signed on 12 May 2022 by Katarzynę Jaworską, Director, Administration Department for the City of Warsaw, and Masato Arai, Managing Director of MUJI Europe Holdings.
In addition to physical donations, from 15 March 2022, MUJI Europe Holdings Limited parent company, Ryohin Keikaku, has been collecting monetary donations in Japan for Japan Platform, an international emergency humanitarian aid organisation that is providing support for Ukrainian refugees . To date the program has raised 2,526,410 JPY and Ryohin Keikaku has matched that amount, donating a total of 5,052,820 JPY.
Japan Platform is also collaborating with the Japanese local government and affiliated agencies to provide assistance and livelihood support to Ukrainian refugees displaced to Japan.
About MUJI Europe Holdings Limited
MUJI was founded during the 1980s in Japan as a response and counter to the habits of commercial consumer society at the time. Our vision to bring ‘No Brand, Quality Goods’ Short for “Mujirushi Ryohin” was realised overseas for the first time in 1991 when MUJI opened a store within the Liberty department store in London. In the 30 years since then, MUJI has continued to grow to more than 37 MUJI stores across Europe. MUJI has always believed in simplicity – but simplicity achieved through a complexity of thought and design.
