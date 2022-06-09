IndiaAsha Foundation appoints social sector veteran Sujata Borkar as Executive Director of North West Maharashtra Branch

About

IndiaAsha Foundation is a charitable trust registered in 2001 under the Bombay Public Trust Act, 1950. The foundation believes that education, health, civic responsibilities are main areas where even a small contribution and improvement can reflect tremendously in the society. India’s prosperity lies in equitable growth, which can only be achieved through upliftment of rural youth and children. All the initiatives are directed at serving rural communities across the spectrum to achieve these goals with the mission “Empower the individuals to build better nation”. Its programmes- ‘Indeea’ & ‘‘SHARP’ have achieved impactful outcomes in education sector among rural children and youth. Currently, the Foundation is embarked on a mission to establish an exploratory lab for young children, rare books reprinting, and a learning disabilities school.

