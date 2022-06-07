Global Electric Dryers Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Electric Dryers Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Electric Dryers Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the market size, major players and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Electric Dryers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the electric dryers market is expected to reach $14.77 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.4%. According to the global electric dryers market analysis, technological advances will drive the market for dryers in the forecast period. Increased access to the internet and the use of smartphones supported the development and consumption of innovative technologically enabled appliances.

The electric dryers manufacturing market consist of sales of clothes dryers. The clothes dryers are extensively employed by the household consumers for carrying out the activity of drying clothes. The main function that is performed by the device is to soak up the moisture from the clothes, lessen the aroma level, and eliminate dust mites from the clothes.

Global Electric Dryers Market Trends

Dryer manufacturers are increasingly producing energy-efficient products to reduce their carbon footprint and enable energy savings for consumers. The rise of energy-efficient appliances can be attributed to the stringent government regulations on electric home appliances and advances in technology. Energy-efficient appliances are designed to utilize minimum energy to complete the required task. Currently, over 80 countries have standards and labels for energy-efficient appliances. For example, in the USA, ENERGY STAR certified dryers use 20% less energy than a standard washing machine.

Global Electric Dryers Market Segments

The global electric dryers market is segmented:

By Type: Spin Dryers, Condenser Dryers, Heat Pump Dryers, Mechanical Steam Compression Dryers, Solar Clothes Dryer, Others

By Type of Vent: Vented Dryer, Ventless/Condenser Dryer

By Distribution Channel: Specialty Stores, Company-Owned Stores, Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Online, Others

By End-User: Commercial, Residential

By Geography: The global electric dryers market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Electric Dryers Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides electric dryers market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the electric dryers global market, electric dryers market share, electric dryers market segments and geographies, electric dryers global market players, electric dryers global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The electric dryers market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Electric Dryers Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Haier Electronics Group, LG Electronics, SAMSUNG, Robert Bosch, Koninklijke Philips, Whirlpool, Panasonic, Groupe SEB, HAAN, and Conair.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

