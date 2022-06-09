HOVSCO Team Will Launch City Commuter Electric Bike HovCity Step-Thru with an Affordable Price
EINPresswire.com/ -- HOVSCO electric bike company is thrilled to introduce to all cycling lovers about their newest addition to the Hovsco lineup and their first city commuter bike: HovCity Step-Through! The new HovCity e-bike is likely to help expand Hovsco’s reach further into comfort and urban commuter electric bikes. And this urban ebike is perfect for weekday commuting and weekend exploring.
HovCity Step-Through ebike is nimble and powerful enough to replace your car in the city. It has pedal and throttle assist up to 28 mph via a 36V/ 500W brushless rear hub motor and will be available in three color options. A 36V/ 15Ah integrated battery powers the whole sheband, delivering an average range of up to 60 miles on a single charge. Perfect for city commuters and urban dwellers, HovCity Step-Thru’s powerful hub motor can weave through traffic and city obstacles to get to the destination.
"At Hovsco, we want to inspire more people to ride. For us, riding an electric bicycle is all about making memories and having fun," said Eric, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing of HOVSCO. "More people are turning to eBikes, whether it be to make the commute to work faster, easier and more enjoyable, or to pedal even farther on that weekend adventure. Our hope is that a more affordable price with top-tier product quality will get more people riding bikes for fun and utility while creating great moments."
The HovCity Step-Through ebike is designed as an affordable eBike that seamlessly integrates into urban life. It is the perfect bike for commuting, shopping, or recreational rides. Features such as front and rear integrated lighting, seven-speed Sutton drivetrain, and mechanical disc brake make the bike a potent commuter as well. Ranges vary considerably based on a number of factors, but the cadence-based pedal assist can probably help riders eke out a good 40-60 miles of range easily.
The elegant design is reminiscent of Hovsco ebike’s performance cycling roots. The robust frame allows for a good riding style while maintaining comfort and compliance. Maneuver your way through the city with the help of the stealthy yet powerful motor.
About Hovsco: HOVSCO built a legacy for providing top-tier cycling products with a most affordable price. And HovCity Step-Through ebike will be available at the end of June. With Hovsco Bikes, people can avoid the spread of COVID-19 without contaminating the environment. For more information, please visit www.hovsco.com
