Tesla Outsourcing Services - Making ingenious strides towards innovative Digital Building Solutions

BIM and CAD Architectural BIM Sample MEP BIM and 2D Drawing

With a vast client base spread across 25+ countries & an immersive industry experience of 15+ years, Tesla is a trusted name for quality, accuracy & integrity.

Our emphasis has always been overall development of people in digital construction technology. This results in enhanced cost effective output with maximized productivity and quality deliverables.” — Ketan Poojara

COLORADO, USA, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tesla Outsourcing Services is a leading CAD and BIM Services Company, delivering unrivaled digital construction solutions for residential, commercial and industrial infrastructure projects. Exceeding costumer expectations by strict adherence to their specifications while delivering highly detailed models and drawings is what Tesla excels in. Tesla prioritizes client ideas and inputs and makes sure of its implementation in projects by regular and seamless client communication to provide updates through work in progress models. The company has successfully undertaken and executed 1000+ projects for clients based across the USA, Canada, UK, Europe, and Australia.

At each stage of the company’s journey towards success and worldwide recognition for providing high quality digital building solutions, its team dedicates tireless efforts towards achieving the company goals and staying true to its vision. Through constant and clear communication with their clients before, during and after project completion, team Tesla ensures retention of existing clients and acquisition of potential clients by maintaining their outstanding reputation in the market.

The team at Tesla consists of highly trained, competent and driven set of individuals that hold their outputs to the highest level of work ethics and professionalism. The team includes a mix of professionals having different levels of industry exposures and varied skillsets. It empowers the company to deliver exceptional results in quick turnaround time. The team is always up to date with latest industry standards and executes all of its projects with great precision and detailing using latest technology.

Services provided by Tesla

• BIM Services

Tesla provides comprehensive BIM Services, CAD to BIM Conversion, 4D BIM Services, 5D BIM Services, Quantity take-offs, etc. for Architectural, Structural and MEP disciplines. The company also ensures ease in modification and clash detection in the pre-planning phase. They develop BIM models of various LOD from 200 to 500 and also provide as-built BIM Services for the purpose of documentation and facility management of the building.

• BIM Coordination and Clash Detection

Interdisciplinary clashes and inconsistencies are detected and resolved in the early design stage of project. Tesla’s BIM Coordination encompasses thorough interference checking, extraction of clash reports, performing design validation and clash resolution to ensure there are no major collisions between Architectural, Structural and MEP disciplines. 2D drawings extracted from the coordinated 3D BIM model are ideal for seamless construction, fabrication and installation.

• Scan to BIM Conversion

Tesla provide Scan to BIM Services to convert point cloud and laser survey data into highly precise and information rich as-built 3D models. They work on various scan formats such as .RCS, .RCP, .E57, .PTS and carry out projects spanning across residential, commercial, and infrastructural sectors. Tesla also converts the point cloud data received from the laser survey scans into editable CAD files. These files can be provided as .rvt, .dwg, .pdf, etc. formats depending on project requirements. They also create 3D meshes from laser scanned data on the cloud by 3D scanners.

• Revit Family Creation

Tesla provides customized and ready to use Revit families for a global client base with a wide scope of project types and requirements. It caters to the Revit family creation requirements of manufacturers, product designers and BIM companies. Revit specialists at Tesla create system, in-place, and loadable Revit families for architectural, structural, mechanical (HVAC), electrical, plumbing and fire protection components that can be used directly in a BIM project or as a library.

• Construction Documentation

Professionals at Tesla develop complete sets of accurate and detailed construction documents required for a seamless construction process. They harbor comprehensive and up-to-date knowledge of international building codes and construction standards. They also ensure that all their documents are set in a standardized format with appropriate scale of the sheet, proper readable fonts, line weights and color-coded layers, etc. They guarantee maximum accuracy and strict adherence to applicable industry and safety standards.

• CAD Drafting

Tesla creates 2D drawings for residential, commercial and infrastructural structures. They create precisely scaled technical drawings from any format like JPEG, PDF, etc. Their 2D AutoCAD Drawings are of appropriate applicable standards and have relevant formats & layouts as per client specifications. Under Drafting Services, Tesla provides Architectural, Structural, MEP and Mechanical CAD Drafting Services. They also provide Scan to CAD solutions that can be used in renovation and refurbishment projects.

• Shop Drawings

Tesla provides Shop Drawings Services for MEP as well as structural steel elements in building and infrastructure projects. They generate fully coordinated HVAC, electrical and plumbing drawings from accurate clash-free MEP Shop Drawing Services for fabrication and installation purposes. This includes isometric drawings, ductwork layout drawings, piping shop drawings, assembly drawings, as well as as-built drawings. Steel Shop Drawings include GA drawings, assembly drawings, sections & details, single part drawings, structural 3D models, advanced bill of materials (assembly list, part list, bolt list, etc.), and reports such as .nc files, kiss files, etc.

• 3D Rendering and 3D Floor Plans

Tesla delivers Rendering Services to global clients by creating photo realistic renderings that comprises of exterior rendering, interior rendering, aerial renders, floor plans and walkthroughs with accurate camera angles, perspectives, color combination, entities, materials, lighting etc. Tesla also provides realistic 3D floor plan units for Residential and Commercial setups with meticulous furniture placements, fixtures, flooring and other props.

• Steel Detailing Services

Tesla provides detailed, precise and standardized steel shop drawings and structural steel detailing services as per applicable steel detailing standards such as AISC, BISC, Australian and Canadian codes. They provide Structural Steel Detailing Services for stairs, roofs, canopies, handrails and guardrails, ramps, breeze way, sheds, conveyer belts, machine structures, pipes and racks, etc.

Choose Tesla and boost your Construction

As a multi-disciplinary CAD, BIM and visualization firm, Tesla is one of the popular choices of AEC clients. Reasons for choosing Tesla include:

• Reliable and Sound Technical Expertise

• Frequent and Clear Communication

• Driven and Efficient team of experts

• Flexible adaptability to dynamic industry

• Utmost Professionalism

To discuss your digital construction requirements, consult Tesla Outsourcing Services at +1 416 907 9430 or bhagwati@teslaoutsourcingservices.com.

4D BIM - Construction Scheduling