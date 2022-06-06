President gets acquainted with projects for public transport development

UZBEKISTAN, June 6 - On June 6, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev got acquainted with the construction of the second stage of the elevated ring metro in Tashkent.

Only a few countries are investing in social projects in the current conditions of the post-COVID recovery and uncertainty in the global economy. Activities for facilitating the movement of people in Uzbekistan continue.

In 2020, the first stage of construction of the above-ground ring metro in Tashkent from the Dustlik-2 station to the Quyliq station was completed. The second stage is being implemented – from the Quyliq neighborhood to the 5th station of the Sergeli branch. The installation of more than 200 supports has been completed, and the construction of flyovers is underway.

The Head of the state inspected the construction work.

“Before, we did not have the practice of building an elevated metro. Now we are creating a new story. Therefore, it is necessary to seriously consider the strength of structures again. Secondly, there should be more modern, electronic services in the metro, at the stations”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

There will be 7 stations on this section of the elevated metro, which will be almost 12 kilometers long. The interval of trains will be 13 minutes. The line will be able to carry about 40,000 passengers a day.

This will reduce the use of personal vehicles, the load on the roads. In particular, the daily traffic of cars in the Quyliq – Sergeli direction may be reduced by 32,000 or 12 percent.

In general, upon completion of this stage, the total length of the Tashkent Metro will reach 70 kilometers, the number of stations will be 50. The number of passengers served by the metro will reach 600 thousand people per day. 245 people will be employed.

A presentation on projects for the development of public transport in the city of Tashkent, an increase in passenger traffic in the metro was held.

Thus, in districts that are not sufficiently covered by public transport, it is planned to open 12 new bus routes that will be connected to metro stations. In addition, express bus routes will be organized along 9 main roads from Tashkent region to the capital.

Tashkent State Transport University, together with foreign experts, has developed measures to increase the level of use of the metro. It is planned to open additional public transport routes and connect them to metro stations with low load, increase the number of metro train cars to 5 and reduce the interval of their movement.

The cost of the metro operation, public transport costs and waiting times will be significantly reduced. The number of cars entering the city may decrease by 97 thousand, and traffic on the main streets – by 10 percent. Having approved the proposals, the President noted the need for creating conditions for the residents of mahallas to get to the metro, organizing car and bicycle parking near the stations. An instruction was given to expand the fleet of electric buses and train specialists for their maintenance, to speed up the construction of the tram line. The President walked along Qipchoq Street and inspected the road infrastructure.

Source: UzA