Fiscal Notes Video: Supply Chains

TEXAS, June 6 - In the latest episode of the Fiscal Notes video series, “It's simple. Kind of ...,” we explain three characteristics of supply chains that drive our modern economy and why they have contributed (along with a slew of other factors) to shortages of goods during the coronavirus pandemic.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.