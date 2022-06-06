Submit Release
Fiscal Notes Video: Supply Chains

TEXAS, June 6 - In the latest episode of the Fiscal Notes video series, “It's simple. Kind of ...,” we explain three characteristics of supply chains that drive our modern economy and why they have contributed (along with a slew of other factors) to shortages of goods during the coronavirus pandemic.

