Black Woman, Author, and Serial Entrepreneur Writes New Book On Achieving Massive Credit Score SuccessCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CLICK HERE for Multimedia Press Release
Readers' Favorite Gives Converted A Glowing 5-Star Book Review
Lauds Author Nathalie Noisette As “Passionate Financial Services Advocate For Minorities”
Readers' Favorite, one of the largest and most trusted book reviewers gives a glowing 5-star review for “Converted: Uncover The Hidden Strategies You Need To Easily Achieve Massive Credit Score Success” by author, personal finance expert, and serial entrepreneur, Nathalie Noisette. Readers Choice Senior Book Critic Asher Syed lauds Nathalie as a “Passionate Financial Services Advocate For Minorities”.
A renowned personal finance expert, international keynote speaker, serial entrepreneur, and acclaimed author of five children's financial literacy workbooks, Nathalie packages financial education and empowerment in a step-by-step credit success playbook. This book is more than a self-help guide or playbook – it’s the ultimate treasure map for anyone looking to improve their score, and unlock financial literacy, empowerment, and success – dubbed “the money manifesto”.
QUOTES FROM BOOK CRITIC
Converted is an incredibly well-presented book that could not possibly be more timely. [Noisette] does more than rattle off facts-which is all I've ever really seen in credit repair material – and instead gives the actual framework to raise that score. I had absolutely no idea what a data suppression request was or that there were not just three bureaus that control the entirety of our information, but over forty. Forty! - Asher Syed, Book Critic for Readers Choice
On a personal note, I saw that Noisette is a passionate advocate for financial services for minorities. As a person of color myself with a teenage daughter who is also, being able to set the foundation with a book written by someone she will be able to actually identify with is wonderful. Regardless, the information is all there. Noisette has done the heavy lifting, now it's your turn to do the rest. Very highly recommended! -Asher Syed, Book Critic for Readers' Favorite
About Nathalie Noisette
Nathalie Noisette has transformed the single mother’s approach to their credit and personal finances. As the author of Converted: Uncover The Hidden Strategies You Need To Easily Achieve Massive Credit Score Success, Nathalie shares her credit struggles, the struggles her mother went through as a single mother, and credit strategies that have impacted her financial journey and allowed for her to align with a life of wealth. Before the start of her several companies, the Florida International University graduate refined her talents for over ten years by consulting, forming new initiatives regarding personal finance, and teaching hundreds of women through workshops, seminars, and conferences. Instinctively, Noisette’s passion for educating consumers lead her to construct the businesses that have gained a cult-like following of individuals looking to transition from poor financial habits to significant socioeconomic growth.
About Converted Credit
Just released, this book is available in hard and softcover, and digitally as an ebook. For the first time, you don't have to guess or rely on your gut. You'll get clear, concise direction on the EXACT steps you need to take to create the life of your dreams finally. Access credit techniques that are cutting-edge, insightful, and have practical applications, straight from the experts. This chapter will show you everything you’ve been missing by not having your credit at a place where lenders want to throw endless opportunities your way.
