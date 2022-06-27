Krishnan Suthanthiran of TeamBest Global Companies & Best Cure Foundation to Present AAPM Best Award to 2022 Recipients
President/Founder of TeamBest Global Companies & Best Cure Foundation to Present AAPM Best Award in Washington, DC at the AAPM Annual Meeting, July 11, 2022
TeamBest Global & Best Cure Foundation provide these annual awards (either in conjunction w/professional societies or independently) to support & encourage excellent ethical medical care to patients.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 11, 2022, Krishnan Suthanthiran, President/Founder of TeamBest Global Companies (TBG) and Best Cure Foundation (BCF), will present the AAPM Best Award to the 2022 recipients at the Annual Meeting of the American Association of Physicists in Medicine (AAPM), taking place in Washington, DC, USA on July 10-14, 2022. The recipients of this year's award are Christian De Caro (University of Wisconsin – Madison), Lian Duan (University of Pennsylvania), Mohamed Eldib (University of Colorado Denver), Ke Lu (Duke University), Qihui Lyu (University of California, Los Angeles), Rachel Petragallo (University of California, Los Angeles), Joshua Wancura (Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School, and University of Massachusetts, Lowell), Hui Wang (University of Nevada, Las Vegas), Zhenyu Yang (Duke University), and Yang Zhang (Rutgers-Cancer Institute of New Jersey).
TBG and BCF provide these awards annually (either in conjunction with professional societies or independently) to support and encourage excellent ethical medical care to patients—offering opportunities for a range of medical professionals, residents, interns and students to continuously learn and train.
Over the past 50 years, Mr. Suthanthiran has focused on a Total Health™ Approach (Prevention, Early Detection and Effective Treatment for Total Cure) in Oncology, Cardiology and other major diseases, through TBG's family of companies, and its educational and training programs, to offer technologies and products for effective treatment management of patients. Having lost his father to cancer in 1968, Mr. Suthanthiran launched his career-long ambition on April 29, 2015—a Global War on Cancer. He has established a number of non-profit foundations such as Brachytherapy Research & Educational Foundation (BREF), as well as the Best Cure Foundation (BCF), and has been supporting them personally for more than two decades.
BCF's three major goals are to:
1. Provide purified drinking water and affordable sewer systems to every part of the world.
2. Establish a Hub-and-Spoke Model of Global Healthcare System (unlike the current Disease Care System), through Express and Mobile Clinics, linked to General and Super-Specialty Medical Centers—to reduce the death and suffering from Cardiac, Cancer, Diabetes and other major diseases by 50% or more.
3. Promote women and under-privileged citizens of the world using BCFs division 3E—Education, Empowerment & Equality.
TeamBest Global Companies are exhibiting at the AAPM 2022 Annual Meeting, June 10-14, 2022 in Washington, DC USA at the following large island booth numbers: 4024, 4030, 4036, 5025, 5031 and 5037.
