Post Session Report :: Monday, June 6, 2022

SB 573, PN 612 (Mastriano) – An Act amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, in district election officers, further providing for appointment of watchers; and, in penalties, further providing for refusal to permit overseers, watchers, attorneys or candidates to act and for hindering or delaying performance of duty.

Amendment A04423 (Mastriano) – This amendment adds the following:

Allow each candidate, and each political party and body with a candidate, to appoint 3 watchers at each primary.

It provides that a person watching “pre-canvassing” shall be permitted to have a clear line of sight to view and hear the proceedings at a 6-ft distance or less, but that does not impede the canvasser’s ability to carry out their duties.

Increases the penalties for county board members, judges of election or inspectors who refuse to permit watchers to be present, from $1,000 and/or 1 year imprisonment, to $5,000 and/or 2 years imprisonment.

Increases the penalties for hindering or delaying the performance of election duties, from $500 and/or 1 year imprisonment to $2,500 and/or 2 years imprisonment.

Increases the degree classification for duress and voter intimidation and voting interference, from a second degree to a first degree misdemeanor; and the penalties from $5,000 and up to 2 years imprisonment to $10,000 and up to 3 years imprisonment.

The amendment passed by a vote of 30-19, and the bill went over in its order. A vote of 30-19 was recorded on the bill.

SB 597, PN 1579 (Stefano) – The bill amends Title 27 which provides for water quality accountability standards in the commonwealth.

Amendment A0442 (Scavello & Stefano) – This amendment contains the previously circulated amendment, A03986 on 4/12/22, which excludes from the bill community sewage systems and community water systems owned by planned communities. In addition to that, this amendment adds that a water provider must allow for the replacement of a meter entirely in its water meter allowable error rate protocol. The amendment passed by a vote of 35-14.

Amendment A04217 (Fontana) – This amendment excludes from the bill community wastewater systems and community water systems owned and operated in a County of the Second Class.

The amendment failed by a vote of 20-29.

SB 960, PN 1249 (J. Ward) – The bill would require tests of a frozen desserts sold in restaurants to be conduct on an annual basis, as opposed to the current monthly basis. Existing statutes and regulations would remain in effect to assure the safety of frozen desserts. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 956, PN 1286 (J. Ward) — Amends the Constitution of Pennsylvania, specifically Article I by providing that there is no right to an abortion or utilization of public funding for an abortion.

The motion to consider the bill on second consideration was approved by a vote of 29-20.

HB 972, PN 2886 (Gleim) – This bill discriminates against transgender girls by banning their participating in sports from kindergarten through college.

The motion to consider the bill on second consideration was approved by a vote of 30-19.

SB 1191, PN 1562 (J. Ward) – This bill discriminates against transgender girls by banning their participating in sports from kindergarten through college.

The motion to consider the bill on second consideration was approved by a vote of 30-19.