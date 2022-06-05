Submit Release
Samarkand gathers neurologists from all over the world

UZBEKISTAN, June 5 - The IV International Turkic World Congress of Multiple Sclerosis has kicked off in Samarkand.

The congress is attended by leading neuropathologists, neurorehabilitologists, neuropsychologists, neuro-resuscitators, X-ray radiologists from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Northern Cyprus, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkey and Uzbekistan.

The main purpose of the congress is the use of advanced technologies in the treatment of multiple sclerosis, the exchange of experience with scientists and the application of the best achievements in practice. The current meeting in Samarkand will provide opportunities for scientists from Western and Central Asian countries to exchange experience and apply innovative approaches in the diagnosis and treatment of the disease.

The Congress will last until June 10. The event will include roundtable discussions and exchange of experience on the problems of multiple sclerosis with a genetic predisposition.

G. Hasanov, photos by A. Isroilov

Source: UzA

