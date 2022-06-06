Submit Release
Parliamentary secretary’s statement on B.C. Seniors' Week

CANADA, June 6 - Mable Elmore, Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors’ Services and Long-Term Care, has issued the following statement to recognize B.C. Seniors’ Week, June 5-11, 2022:

“B.C. Seniors’ Week 2022 celebrates seniors and their many contributions to this province, and provides an opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate the integral part seniors play in communities throughout British Columbia.

“Seniors spent their lives working and helping to build our province, and continue to contribute to our province in many ways. Seniors continue to work, volunteer and support their communities, their families and their neighbours. Each of us only need look at the seniors in our lives to see the active contributions they are making every day.  

“We are making sure that B.C.’s growing number of seniors has a government that’s working for them – one that helps them live independently in their own homes for as long as possible and, if required, provides the best possible living options.

“Our government has invested approximately $2 billion over the past five years to improve care for seniors, including investments in primary care, home health, long-term care, assisted living and respite services.

“I also encourage people to check out the BC Seniors’ Guide, which has information and resources to help plan for and live a healthy lifestyle as we age. It includes information on provincial and federal programs, with sections on benefits, health, lifestyle, housing, transportation, finances, and safety and security, as well as other services.

“The 12th edition of the guide is available in nine languages: English; Chinese; French; Punjabi; Farsi; Korean; Vietnamese; Tagalog; and Hindi.

“Let’s take extra time this week to celebrate and honour our seniors, as they have done, and continue to do so much to make our lives better.”

