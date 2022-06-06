New permanent supportive housing coming to Vernon

CANADA, June 6 - A new permanent supportive housing building with 51 safe and secure homes will soon be available in Vernon for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

“The importance of safe, secure housing for people experiencing homelessness cannot be overstated,” said Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee. “I’m really happy to see construction begin on this project. When people without homes are provided a place to call their own with personalized supports to help them succeed, our whole community benefits.”

Located at 2307 43rd St., the development will be a four-storey modular building with 51 self-contained units, including three one-bedroom units for couples and five accessible units for people living with disabilities. Each unit will have its own private washroom and kitchenette. The building will also have a commercial kitchen, laundry facilities and storage space.

The development will save on construction time and costs by using already-constructed modular homes that are in storage in Penticton. The homes will be transported to the construction site in Vernon for assembly.

The building will be operated by Turning Points Collaborative Society. The society will provide residents with support services, including daily meals, life-skills training, employment assistance, counselling, physical and mental-health resources, and referrals to addiction treatment and recovery services. The site will have staffing 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to provide around-the-clock support to residents.

"We have been eagerly anticipating getting this project underway since it was originally announced in 2019,” said Randene Wejr, executive director, Turning Points Collaborative Society. “The need is greater than ever in Vernon, and we are thrilled to see this historic property continue its legacy of providing supportive housing for our community."

Construction is expected to be complete in spring 2023.

“This project will make a significant positive impact for more than 50 residents in our community,” said Victor Cumming, mayor, City of Vernon. “In addition to a safe and secure place to call home, residents will have direct access to vital supports that can help put them on a pathway of hope and health. Collaborative partnerships like this one with BC Housing and Turning Points are critical for our whole community. These partnerships can break the cycle and impact of homelessness.”

This project is part of government’s 10-year, $7-billion housing plan. Since 2017, the Province has funded nearly 34,000 affordable new homes that have been completed or are underway for people in B.C., including more than 580 homes in Vernon.

Quick Facts:

The Province, through BC Housing, is providing approximately $15.9 million through the Supportive Housing Fund for the project, as well as an annual operating subsidy of approximately $1.1 million.

The Province is also providing a one-time startup grant of $100,000 to Turning Points Collaborative Society.

Learn More:

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is available online: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://workingforyou.gov.bc.ca/