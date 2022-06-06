BC Bid system opens to buyers, suppliers, public

CANADA, June 6 - People, businesses and public-sector organizations can now view and bid on procurement opportunities on the newly launched BC Bid site, the Province’s online procurement marketplace.

“The launch of a new, modernized BC Bid application is great news for people and local businesses who rely on the site to find suppliers and post opportunities,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Citizens’ Services. “The new system will make it easier for companies of all sizes, in every region, to do business with the Province and create new jobs in their communities.”

Small businesses and organizations of all sizes can now click, view and bid on procurement opportunities offered by hundreds of public-sector organizations that post opportunities on BC Bid each year. For new users, step-by-step guides are available to help users register and create their accounts. Instructional videos and recordings of information sessions are also available to help users familiarize themselves with the new site.

BC Bid is the single point of access for all procurement opportunities and is used by public-sector organizations such as municipalities, school districts, health authorities, Crown corporations and the B.C. government to post contract opportunities for goods and services in a wide range of sectors.

“I’m really looking forward to working with this new and improved BC Bid. It looks like it is easy to use and really intuitive,” said Kristiana Powell, business development manager at Deetken Insight, a management consulting company. “I can see already how it’ll be easier to source public-sector opportunities and bid on contracts. I particularly like that everything I need is contained in the application and that I’m able to ask questions right inside the application. This is a great opportunity for small to medium-sized businesses like ours to take part in these opportunities and grow.”

The new BC Bid uses Ivalua procurement software, a web-based tool that streamlines the way users view and bid on contract opportunities. The new system is also more transparent and makes it easier for suppliers to respond quickly. Improvements include better search functions and easier navigation, improved security and a reliable, modern experience for the public, buyers and suppliers.

“I am excited for the new generation of the BC Bid platform being rolled out,” said Darren Tompkins, purchasing manager for the City of Kelowna. “The modern platform is ‘future ready’ to bring even more functionality to both buyers and suppliers in the coming years.”

All new opportunity postings are now made in the new application, except for invitation to tender solicitations for construction projects from government ministries. Invitation to tender solicitations continue to be posted on the old BC Bid system until the next release later this year.

The new BC Bid is part of a strategy to transform government procurement and make it easy for people to do business with the Province. The procurement transformation strategy is in line with the StrongerBC initiative under B.C.’s Economic Recovery Plan to build back a strong economy focused on inclusive growth for all.

Learn More:

For information on how to register on the new BC Bid site, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/bc-procurement-resources/bc-bid/get-started-with-the-new-bc-bid

To access BC Bid and learn more about BC Procurement Resources, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/bc-procurement-resources

To read more about BC’s Procurement Strategy, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/bc-procurement-resources/policy-and-strategies/strategies-and-initiatives/bc-procurement-strategy