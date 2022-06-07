DONNA WEAVER DESIGN Releases SIGNATURE COLLECTION

Queen Wingate Pendant Santa Monica Dreams Fortune's Daughter Earrings

Refined natural artisan jewelry creations are hand made by the designer from luxurious high karat golds and evocative hand-cut stones

My joy is to create special jewels that make a person feel they are slipping on a mantle of beauty.” — Donna Weaver

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Designer Donna Weaver from Donna Weaver Design is releasing the brand new Signature Collection, and each element will be individually designed and fabricated by the designer herself in her Santa Monica studio. The Signature Collection will be released on June 17, 2022.

Donna Weaver Design is known for helping discerning collectors discover fresh jewels featuring sensuous natural materials so they can effortlessly express a timeless and elegant sense of style.

For the first time, Donna Weaver has created an entire collection of pieces featuring her relaxed yet refined aesthetic in a harmonious grouping of pendants and earrings. The new Signature Collection is scheduled to go live on June 17, 2022.

The Signature Collection features a dialog between choice stones and the motif of the quatrefoil ("four leaves"), a classic omni-cultural symbol associated with good fortune and seen in art and architecture throughout the ages. The rich hues of soft 22k gold add another layer of luxury.

The collection will be exclusively sold on the website etsy.com/shop/DonnaWeaverDesign where the limited pieces are scheduled to sell out quickly.

The quatrefoil motif appears across the collection, sometimes accented by 24k gold embedded using the ancient Korean metalworking technique of Keum Boo. In other pieces the motif subtly appears through recessed impressions or through an oxidized patina.

The Collection is intentionally conceived with wearability in mind — think versatile pieces that go everywhere and work well with each other. The Collection also includes coordinating Gem Drops/ Charms in white gold or yellow gold to provide options to further enhance and customize the Golden Baby and Silver Baby hoop earrings.

Each individual piece has its own name. A few examples are:

Queen Wingate

Santa Monica Dreams

Sugared Sunshine

Fortune’s Daughter

Moon on Fire

Golden Baby / Silver Baby

The Signature Collection ranges in price from $100 to $1698.00. Limited quantities. Some items are One Of A Kind.

Donna Weaver is thrilled to welcome collectors to her new handmade line that they’ve been requesting.