THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, JUNE 7, 2022

“One Minutes” (Unlimited) **Following one-minute speeches, the House is expected to recess until approximately 3:00 p.m. At that time, the House will reconvene to consider the twelve bills listed for consideration under suspension of the Rules. Any recorded votes requested will be postponed until 6:30 p.m. Suspensions (12 bills) H.R. 6087 – Improving Access to Workers’ Compensation for Injured Federal Workers Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Courtney – Education and Labor) H.R. 7352 – PPP and Bank Fraud Enforcement Harmonization Act of 2022 (Rep. Velazquez – Small Business) H.R. 7334 – COVID-19 EIDL Fraud Statute of Limitations Act of 2022 (Rep. Luetkemeyer – Small Business) H.R. 5879 – Hubzone Price Evaluation Preference Clarification Act of 2021 (Rep. Newman – Small Business) H.R. 7622 – Small Business Workforce Pipeline Act of 2022 (Rep. Crow – Small Business) H.R. 7664 – Supporting Small Business and Career and Technical Education Act of 2022 (Rep. Williams (TX) – Small Business) H.R. 7670 – Women-Owned Small Business Program Transparency Act (Rep. Houlahan – Small Business) H.R. 7694 – Strengthening Subcontracting for Small Businesses Act of 2022 (Rep. Stauber – Small Business) S. 3823 – Bankruptcy Threshold Adjustment and Technical Corrections Act (Sen. Grassley – Judiciary) H.R. 7776 – Water Resources Development Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. DeFazio – Transportation and Infrastructure) H.Con.Res. 88 – Authorizing the use of the Capitol Grounds for the Greater Washington Soap Box Derby (Rep. Hoyer – Transportation and Infrastructure) H.R. 7667 – Food and Drug Amendments Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Eshoo – Energy and Commerce)