GOLDI Mobility & Hy-Hybrid Energy Release Drivetrain Components Arrangement of Articulated Fuel Cell Bus, GOLDiON H18

GOLDI Mobility & Hy-Hybrid Energy are pleased to release the drivetrain components arrangement of the articulated fuel cell bus (GOLDiON H18)

GOLDI Mobility Kft (GOLDI) & Hy-Hybrid Energy (Hy-Hybrid) are pleased to release the drivetrain components arrangement of the articulated fuel cell bus (GOLDiON H18). The bus has recently came off the coating line & is now moved to the final assembly & commissioning stage. GOLDiON H18 is a special plug-in hybrid bus, which means apart from hydrogen it also runs on electricity. The bus can be refuelled at a high flow rate from a hydrogen station like other hydrogen buses & its plug-in technology allows the battery to be re-charged from an electricity outlet.

The bus is equipped with components from reputed brands, e.g., battery from CATL, fuel cell system from Horizon fuel cell technologies, electric motor from DANA, Axle from ZF, steering gear by BOSCH, ABS by WABCO, air-conditioner from Webasto and heating system by Valeo. The drivetrain components arrangement was finalized in the light of structural, mechanical & aerodynamic force balances to ensure that the bus is equipped with the highest standards of smooth & safe driving.

GOLDI has initiated the first of its kind in Hungary- the 18m fuel cell electric bus development program in August 2019 under the project GOLDiON. In early 2020, the program was further extended to include battery electric buses, thus completing both types of zero emission electric bus fleet. GOLDI’s technical and project management partner, Hy-Hybrid Energy is supporting the entire project and performed an extensive market analysis before selecting the key components and drivetrain technology. It was the aim of study that all the GOLDiON buses should accompany the most advanced technology while offering long range, extended warranty and competitive pricing. As a result, the GOLDiON H18 was selected to be designed as a special plug-in hybrid with battery and fuel cell drive. Once ready, GOLDiON H18 will be joining the family of earlier manufactured battery electric buses, i.e., 8.5 m battery electric bus (GOLDiON E9) and 12m battery electric bus (GOLDiON E12).

Under the same project, GOLDI has also setup the electric charging station at their factory to facilitate the in-house charging of their vehicles. All the GOLDiON bus models are designed to be fully homologated for the EU market to ensure commercial sales. Interested parties are welcome to contact GOLDI Mobility for any further inquiries.

Ferenc Kovacs, CEO, GOLDI Mobility says: “We are pleased to freeze the drivetrain assembly design of our articulated plug-in hybrid fuel cell electric bus & moving to the final assembly & commissioning stage.”

Hy-Hybrid Energy, the UK based fuel cell services provider has been overseeing the entire project. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, CEO, Hy-Hybrid Energy brings over two decades of experience in hydrogen and fuel cells. He is among one of the experts around the world who has had the opportunity to work on almost all major types of fuel cells, i.e. SOFC, PEMFC, DMFC and AFC. In 2020, he founded the world's first international hydrogen aviation conference (IHAC) platform. Dr. Akhtar says: "A lot of progress has been made within the GOLDiON Project over the past three years which truly reflects our dedication & commitment in bringing Hungary to the forefront of mobility decarbonisation!"



About Hy-Hybrid Energy Limited:

Working with the leading players in the hydrogen and fuel cell sector, Hy-Hybrid Energy provides services in clean energy technologies. Based in Scotland, UK, the team are specialists in all major fuel cell types, renewable energy systems, hydrogen storage and production. Hy-Hybrid Energy is leading the first of its kind in Hungary, the fuel cell bus development project which also includes battery electric buses development. The company is also proud to be the world's first in setting-up a platform (International Hydrogen Aviation Conference, IHAC) which gathers leading experts from the aviation sector, discussing the role of hydrogen in decarbonization, annually. Other ongoing projects include, green hydrogen plant setup, low & high temperature fuel cell systems development for transport, back-up and off-grid applications.

Visit: www.hy-hybrid.com or contact Hy-Hybrid Energy, info@hy-hybrid.com

About GOLDI MOBILITY Kft:

GOLDI provides manufacturing and repair services for public transportation (trams and buses) since 1981. As an ambitious Hungarian manufacturer, GOLDI plans for local assembly of fuel cell electric drivetrains for buses, including fuel cells, batteries, supercapacitors, electric motors, DC-DC converters and control systems.

Visit www.goldion.eu or contact Ferenc Kovacs, info@goldion.eu