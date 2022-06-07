"Stranger Things" star Matthew Modine to Executive Produce Cinematic Climate Change Short "Cool For You"
"Cool For You" captivates while commanding a conversation with children about collective action and going carbon negative
Their passion for environmental activism is awe-inspiring, and their incredible association catapults our independent, female-helmed project to a worldwide audience”NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iconic Actor Matthew Modine and producing partner Adam Rackoff have come on board to Executive Produce Award-winning designer Sherene Strausberg's directorial debut "Cool For You." The animated short film is based on the book of the same title that explains global warming to children. Incorporating different characters and families, animals and plants, children are introduced to CO2 and positive ways to improve our impact on the Earth.
— "Cool For You" Director / Animator Sherene Strausberg
Over the last few months, "Cool For You" has been fascinating film festivals around the globe, including the New Media Film Festival, Los Angeles International Children's Film Festival, Brooklyn Film Festival, RiverRun International Film Festival, Rochester International Children's Film Festival, Providence Children's Film Festival, and the Children's Film Festival Seattle to name a few.
"I am thrilled to welcome Matthew Modine and Adam Rackoff to our small but mighty endeavor. Their passion for environmental activism is awe-inspiring, and their incredible association catapults our independent, female-helmed project to a worldwide audience." – stated "Cool For You" Director / Animator Sherene Strausberg
View the "Cool For You" trailer here https://vimeo.com/87thstreetcreative/coolforyoutrailer
Matthew Modine has worked with many of the film industry's most respected directors, including Oliver Stone, Sir Alan Parker, Stanley Kubrick, Robert Altman, Alan J. Pakula, John Schlesinger, Tony Richardson, Robert Falls, Sir Peter Hall, Abel Ferrara, Spike Lee, Tom DiCillo, Mike Figgis, Jonathan Demme, John Sayles, and Christopher Nolan. A partial list of his films includes Birdy, Vision Quest, Full Metal Jacket, Married to the Mob and Short Cuts. Recent projects include star turns in Redemption opposite Liam Neeson (2022), Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer (2023), Hard Miles (2023), Operation: Varsity and Modine's much-anticipated return to the Netflix global phenomenon, Stranger Things, Season 4 which reunites him with co-star Millie Bobby Brown.
Cinco Dedos Peliculas is a film, video, and multimedia production company founded by actor/filmmaker Matthew Modine and producer Adam Rackoff, a former Apple marketing executive, podcaster, and two-time Webby Award-winning filmmaker with over 35 credits to his name. Their award-winning projects include Jesus Was a Commie, Merry Xmas, Super Sex, I Think I Thought, Bill Plympton’s Cheatin’, The Brainwashing of My Dad, Full Metal Jacket Diary, and the environmental documentary, Against the Current. Their latest project, Signe Baumane’s My Love Affair with Marriage, will premiere at the Tribeca Festival on June 11.
UPCOMING SCREENINGS:
1- Dances With Films (Hollywood, CA): 4:45pm Sunday, June 12th:
https://danceswithfilms.com/COOL%20FOR%20YOU/
2 - NYC Independent Film Festival: 6pm, Thursday, June 16th:
https://nycindieff.com/films/cool-for-you/
3 – Florida Animation Film Festival: June 9th-26th (virtual):
https://www.floridaanimationfestival.com/
4 - Cineglobe: Geneva: June 29th to July 3rd, tickets TBD:
https://cineglobe.ch/
5 – Palm Springs Animation Film Festival, July 4th:
http://www.psiaf.org/
6- Good Natured Film Festival: Oxford, England: Friday, 6pm July 8th, free tickets:
https://conservationoptimism.org/2022-good-natured-short-film-festival/
7- Long Island International Film Expo: 6:30 - 8:30pm Thursday July 14th:
https://longislandfilm.com/films/cool-for-you/
8 – La Guarimba, Calabria Italy, Aug:
https://www.laguarimba.com/
To arrange an interview with "Cool For You" Director / Animator Sherene Strausberg, media contact Workhouse CEO, Adam Nelson via nelson@workhousepr.com +1 212. 645. 8006
Based on the children's picture book "Cool for You" it explains the basic science of climate change and actions we can take to help. Climate change is an urgent problem. Super storms, floods, droughts, and fires- we are just getting a taste of the new normal without global collective action to stop greenhouse gas emissions. "Cool for You" features a story of uniting to learn about the Earth and to work to stop climate change.
DIRECTOR'S STATEMENT:
In March 2020, when the world came to a standstill due to COVID, a friend shared a picture book he thought Sherene's kids would enjoy. It was called Cool for You, and it explained the science behind climate change and what we can do about it. In many ways, this book felt alive: The pages were filled with billowing exhaust, swaying trees, and butterflies flitting from flower to flower. While Sherene felt frozen in place due to lockdown, this was a world in motion. We hope this film can be a tool for climate—change education and a way to show others how words can be brought to life through sounds, animation, voices, and graphics.
FILM LINKS:
https://www.87thstreetcreative.com/cool-for-you
Book Information: http://www.cbaillustration.com/cool-for-you
PROFESSIONAL LINKS
http://www.sherenestrausberg.com
https://www.instagram.com/sherenestrausberg/
https://vimeo.com/87thstreetcreative
https://www.linkedin.com/in/sherene-strausberg-2322038
DIRECTOR'S BIO:
Award-winning designer SHERENE STRAUSBERG combines her experience in film, music, and sound
engineering with graphic design and illustration to create animated videos for her clients at the company she
founded, 87th Street Creative. Having won a national composition competition in high school, she was awarded a
scholarship to the prestigious Indiana University School of Music, where she completed two bachelor's degrees in four years. In her first career as a film composer, film scores she wrote have been heard on AMC, Spike TV, and Netflix. As a graphic designer for Jewish National Fund, she won two awards from Graphic Design USA. Her latest passion project, the short, animated film "Cool For You," which she animated and scored, has been accepted to film festivals worldwide. Through the power of music, sound effects, and moving images, Sherene knew at the age of 16 that she wanted to be a film composer. After ten years of pursuing that, while also working as a broadcast engineer at National Public Radio, she changed careers, first to graphic design and then motion design. Motion graphics returned Sherene to her true passion for how sound and moving images can immerse the viewer/listener. Combining this with her desire to work with clients who believe in sustainability and social justice, 87th Street Creative has worked with nonprofits and businesses that help make the world a better place.
Adam Nelson
WORKHOUSE
+1 212-645-8006
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Cool For You