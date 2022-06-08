Radial Selects AxleHire to Provide eCommerce Customers Next Generation Last Mile Delivery Service
Integrating with AxleHire this past year provided a quick onboarding experience for our clients to ensure delivery by Christmas. Delivery within days of ordering is a game-changer.”EMERYVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AxleHire, an expedited urban last-mile delivery provider, announced today that they are now providing last-mile delivery service for Radial, a bpost group company and the leader in eCommerce fulfillment. The two companies can offer next-day delivery at a great value with a focus on a more flexible and scalable final mile delivery solution. AxleHire currently provides service for Radial in major metros on both the East and West coasts.
— Carlton Farr, Vice President of Supply Chain Transportation with Radial
After Radial sorts orders in their fulfillment centers, AxleHire transfers them to the closest regional sortation center, positioned close to the end consumer. AxleHire builds dense routes in real-time using advanced routing algorithms and optimizes capacity via a heterogeneous driver fleet in order to provide Radial customers a fast and efficient delivery service.
“Last peak we managed millions of parcels between Thanksgiving and Christmas, and it’s important to have reliable carrier partnerships to achieve our clients' delivery expectations and provide a positive customer experience,” said Carlton Farr, Vice President of Supply Chain Transportation with Radial. “Integrating with AxleHire this past year provided a quick onboarding experience for our clients to ensure delivery by Christmas. Delivery within days of ordering is a game-changer compared to the legacy delivery companies looking at an early December cut-off date.”
AxleHire’s tech-forward delivery platform supports millions of daily transactions and scales to support seasonal and unplanned capacity surges. Currently, Radial shippers who use AxleHire enjoy a >98.5% on-time delivery (OTD) rate.
“We’re thrilled to provide Radial’s customers a superior delivery experience at a great value,” said Adam Bryant, CEO, AxleHire. “In today’s rapidly evolving world of next-day delivery, our combined technologies assure shippers that they can meet consumers’ expectations day in and day out.”
Potential expansion plans include several southeastern markets and northern California in the near future.
About AxleHire:
AxleHire is an expedited urban last-mile delivery service, providing customers with a superior same and next day delivery experience. AxleHire leverages purpose-built modern technology and a gig driver fleet to drive transformative outcomes that catalyze customers’ brand growth. Logistics teams can now provide a differentiated delivery experience at a competitive cost, overcoming the limitations of legacy delivery providers. AxleHire operates in urban areas across the U.S, enabling high-volume shippers to consistently cater to the rising needs and expectations of their customers
For more information, please visit axlehire.com.
About Radial:
Radial, Inc., a bpost group company, is the leader in ecommerce solutions. Premier brands around the world confidently partner with Radial to deliver their brand promises, anticipate and respond to industry disruption, and compete in a rapidly evolving market. Our expansive network of fulfillment centers, flexible transportation services and advanced omnichannel technologies help clients meet increasing consumer expectations and maintain market competitiveness. We are flexible, scalable, and focused on our clients' business objectives. Learn how we deliver today's retail for you at radial.com and follow us on Twitter @radialcorp.
