COMPOSITE TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL (CTI) ANNOUNCES COMMERCIAL AGREEMENT WITH BRAZILIAN MANUFACTURER LINEA PARANÁ
EINPresswire.com/ -- Composite Technology International (CTI) has announced today that they have entered into definitive agreements with Brazilian manufacturer, Linea Paraná, for a long-term commercial partnership that is expected to accelerate growth for both companies in the millwork manufacturing category. Effective immediately, CTI will manage all sales and marketing of Linea’s production. The partnership strategically aligns both companies for the long-term by combining the strength of CTI’s systems, sales, and marketing with Linea’s dedicated focus and expertise in the South American millwork production market.
Linea Paraná has been a major supplier to CTI since 2020, when CTI opened their first wholly-owned manufacturing facility in Atlanta, GA. Together, CTI and Linea will collaborate on future product and manufacturing capabilities in Brazil as a concentrated effort to bring a unique global supply solution to their customer base.
“This commercial agreement is the natural next step between our two companies and we are excited to fast track new initiatives that we have identified together over the past two years of working together in other capacities. Our agreement enables us to focus on our core business, while leveraging the strength of CTI’s seasoned sales and marketing team, to expand our business,” Nelson Girardi, CEO of Linea Paraná.
“We are excited to evolve our existing partnership with Linea Paraná in Brazil. Linea has been an important part of our global manufacturing system since 2020, and this new partnership marks our first expansion into South America, further diversifying our global production that is already in place in North America and South East Asia. In a tumultuous era marked by the CAMP petition and global pandemic, we are thrilled to offer our customers a truly global supply solution” stated Griff Reid, President and CEO of CTI.
ABOUT COMPOSITE TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL
CTI, headquartered in Sacramento, CA, is a global manufacturing company. With a “quality matters” focus, CTI designs, develops and delivers millwork products for building product manufacturers, distributors, and retailers. They create the integral components needed for finished products such as mouldings, frames, and jambs. For more information on CTI, please visit: www.cti-web.com.
ABOUT LINEA PARANÁ
Linea Paraná is located in the state of Paraná in the South of Brazil. It processes FSC pine wood with environmental certification and produces standard and customized decorative moldings for doors and windows, frames and structural beams. It exports its production to various international markets. Linea Paraná boasts a seasoned team, with three decades of experience, that has proven to overcome any challenge the industry may face. For more information on Linea Paraná, please visit: www.linea.com.br
Tony Casey
CTI
tcasey@cti-mail.com