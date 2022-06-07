Maestro PMS and Hapi Streamline Salesforce Connectivity for Margaritaville Hotel
The Margaritaville Beach Hotel in Pensacola Beach, Fla., can now centralize data and improve the guest journey
Through this integration with Hapi, now more solutions providers can tap into Maestro data to create a more seamless experience for both users and guests.”MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Maestro and Hapi have teamed to enable independent hotels to make more impactful connections with their guests. By integrating Maestro PMS with Hapi, hoteliers and technology solutions providers can now access and share data with Maestro as well as more than 100 other solutions providers by writing to a single Hapi API with little to no development work on the hoteliers’ end. The Hapi-Maestro integration is the next step toward a modernized hotel technology platform that unlocks data from siloed systems and creates a single source of truth for hotel companies to access and action their data in real time.
Maestro will partner with Hapi to serve as a one-stop-shop for all hotel technology integrations; hoteliers will pay Hapi a single annual fee to bundle all requested Maestro integrations, saving operators time and headaches. One benefit of the integration to Hapi is access to Hapi Guest powered by Salesforce – the world’s leading CRM – to centralize data and personalize each step of the guest journey, driving loyalty and increasing conversion.
The Margaritaville Beach Hotel in Pensacola Beach, Fla., is the first property to benefit from the Maestro-Hapi Guest integration. The hotel can pull single guest profiles from Maestro to develop a 360-degree view of the customer and share that data with Salesforce to build effective, targeted campaigns.
“Maestro has evolved over the years to become just what many hoteliers are looking for today: a PMS-driven platform that includes a suite of operational tools from a single provider. Through this integration with Hapi, now more solutions providers can tap into Maestro data to create a more seamless experience for both users and guests,” said Luis Segredo, CEO of Hapi. “Hapi is quickly becoming the de facto API standard for connectivity and we’re proud to be helping hoteliers at both property and corporate levels access and action their data.”
Maestro is the preferred Web Browser based cloud and on-premises PMS solution for independent hotels, luxury resorts, conference centers, vacation rentals, and multi-property groups. Maestro’s PCI-certified and EMV-ready enterprise system offers 20+ integrated modules on a single database, including web, mobile, and contact free apps to increase profitability, drive direct bookings, centralize operations, and enable operators to engage guests with a personalized and safe experience. Hapi is the hospitality industry’s leading platform for fast and cost-effective connectivity between technology systems. Its Cloud Data Hub exposes event streams and transactional APIs from hotel systems at scale. It enables hotel companies to innovate faster by removing integration, development, and deployment challenges.
“We are seeing a big demand for Salesforce industrywide; over the last few months we’ve had over a dozen customers ask us to provide integration,” said Maestro President Warren Dehan. “The product works in innovative ways, and it especially appeals to hoteliers who want to analyze guest data to innovate faster and engage deeper with their customers. We value our partnership with Hapi and look forward to presenting our bundled pricing package to the many properties requesting it.”
Hoteliers interested in learning more about the Maestro/Hapi Guest for Salesforce integration are encouraged to visit both suppliers at HITEC Orlando, to be held June 28 to 30 at the Orange County Convention Center. Maestro will be in Booth 1325 and Hapi in Booth 1300.
About Maestro
Maestro is the preferred Web Browser based cloud and on-premises PMS solution for independent hotels, luxury resorts, conference centers, vacation rentals, and multi-property groups. Maestro’s PCI certified and EMV ready enterprise system offers a Web browser version (or Windows) complete with 20+ integrated modules on a single database including mobile and contactless apps to support a digitalized guest journey as well as staff operations. Maestro's sophisticated solutions empower operators to increase profitability, drive direct bookings, centralize operations, and engage guests with a personalized experience from booking to check out and everything in between. For over 40 years Maestro’s Diamond Plus Service has provided unparalleled 24/7 North American based support and education services to keep hospitality groups productive and competitive. for more information on Maestro. Click here to get your free PMS Buying guide.
About Hapi
Hapi is a disruptive Cloud Data Hub that exposes event streams and transactional APIs from hotel systems at scale, designed to solve the hospitality industry’s data management challenges while addressing high integration costs. Developed by hotel technology innovators, the secure, scalable, cloud-based data streaming platform is based on an open model, to which multiple layers of encryption, authentication and governance are added. Hapi now serves 5,000 hotels globally, including IHG Hotels & Resorts, Sonesta Hotels, Accor, Hyatt Hotels, Rosewood Hotels, Margaritaville and Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts. In 2021, the company achieved Hotel Tech Report's Global Customer Support Certification, a stamp of approval on its dedication to customer success. Visit Hapi at www.hapicloud.io
