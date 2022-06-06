Why The Family That Founded UPS Is Investing In This Environmentally Friendly Packaging Solution

Webinar Thursday June 9 at 12:00 PM Eastern: Investing in environmentally friendly packaging solutions

NEW YORK, NEW YORK , USA, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Not many people know more about shipping than the family that founded UPS. So it’s news when they invest in a packaging company. Force Family Office is proud to host a webinar on June 9 at 12:00 p.m. EDT, featuring Tim Casey from the Casey Family Office, the founders of UPS. He will join FoldedPak leadership to discuss why he invested in ExpandOS, an innovative, environmentally friendly packaging solution.

ExpandOS is highly engineered, SFI Certified, recyclable, paper-based packaging that offers superior protection to kraft paper, airbags, bubble wrap, and peanuts while being extremely cost competitive. The magic is in the patented design of ExpandOS that blocks, braces, and cushions the items in the package. The company ships a brick, a ceramic coffee cup, and a lightbulb in the same package to demonstrate its effectiveness and has never had any breakage. ExpandOS allows companies to get out of plastic packaging without increasing costs.

The panel includes:

Timothy P. Casey: Member of the Casey Family Office, the founders of UPS and a major investor in ExpandOS technology.

Brad Fehn: Co-owner and president of FoldedPak, the company that invented ExpandOS packing system and its associated automation technology

Darren Collins: A packaging industry expert with two design patents and over 26 years in the space working with one of the top packaging distributors

Attend this panel discussion to learn more about the opportunity created by a company that has the potential to earn a significant share of the $1.5 billion packaging materials market. Sign up at the Force Family Office website: https://forcefamilyoffice.com/events/technology/2022-06-09-foldedpak/

ABOUT ExpandOS

Leveraging over 50 years of packaging and transportation industry experience, FoldedPak developed ExpandOS™ – a revolutionary new packaging solution that solves many shipping issues for a variety of customers all over the world. ExpandOS™ is a protective packaging material and versatile internal packaging solution. Not only does it protect your packages, but it is an environmentally friendly packaging solution made from sustainably manufactured paper and 100% recyclable.

ABOUT FORCE Family Office

FORCE is the largest network of family offices in the United States with a substantial and growing presence internationally. In 2020 alone, we hosted more than 160 events and are on pace to exceed that in 2021 and beyond. Our team is dedicated to helping family offices connect with private and public companies for co-investment, research, education and philanthropy.