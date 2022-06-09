Submit Release
News Search

There were 932 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,570 in the last 365 days.

MyVeloFit Launches the World’s First Virtual Fit First Bike Sizing Platform

MyVeloFit AI Body Scan analysis on a mobile phone and MyVeloFit bike sizing results compared on mobile phone

The world's first virtual fit first bike sizing platform from MyVeloFit

Helping cyclists find the best size bikes to improve comfort, reduce injury, and enhance performance.

In an ideal world, every cyclist would be able to snap their fingers and find a bike that fits them perfectly.”
— Jesse Jarjour - CEO
OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyVeloFit, the leader in AI bike fit solutions, announced the launch of a new AI-powered bicycle sizing platform to help cyclists find the ideal bikes that can improve comfort and performance based on their individual needs. MyVeloFit’s sizing recommendations are based on a fit first approach to sizing that helps match bikes to the rider and their target position on the bike. For the first time, riders can eliminate uncertainty about size when shopping for a new bike.

Finding a bike model and size that matches a rider’s fit is essential for increasing comfort and reducing the chance of injuries. Until now, cyclists that don’t already know the bike geometry that works for them have had to rely on manufacturer sizing charts that only provide a ballpark sizing. These charts have major drawbacks, including confusion for riders, inconsistency between brands, and a lack of inclusion for diverse body types. Most importantly, sizing charts only help a cyclist understand at best if a bike should fit, but not how a bike fits.

MyVeloFit’s software takes a fit first approach to sizing. Previously reserved for expensive appointments with a bike fitter, fit first sizing establishes a rider's target position and finds bikes that match. Starting with an AI Body Scan using your phone, then establishing a target position based on the rider’s riding style and fit goals, MyVeloFit Sizing compares an entire database of bikes to recommend the models and sizes that fit best. With features such as virtual adjustment of saddle height and stem length, users can fine-tune any position they are looking to achieve. The result is that cyclists are able to be confident they’ve found the right model and size —anywhere, anytime—without making costly mistakes.

“In an ideal world, every cyclist would be able to snap their fingers and find a bike that fits them perfectly. That’s why our mission is to bring best-in-class bike sizing to every cyclist around the world,” said Jesse Jarjour, CEO & co-founder of MyVeloFit. “Our solution generates fast, easy, reliable sizing recommendations that are personalized to a rider’s body and target position.”

MyVeloFit Sizing is available to everyone for FREE at launch. The sizing platform currently includes road and gravel bikes, with MyVeloFit rolling out new bike types over time.

About MyVeloFit -
MyVeloFit is the world leader in AI-powered bike fitting. Founded by cycling industry veterans and professional bike-fitters, MyVeloFit’s mission is bringing best-in-class bike sizing and fitting to every cyclist around the world.
Learn more: www.myvelofit.com

Justin Goulding
MyVeloFit
media@myvelofit.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

MyVeloFit Fit First Sizing

You just read:

MyVeloFit Launches the World’s First Virtual Fit First Bike Sizing Platform

Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.