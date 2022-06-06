Submit Release
News Search

There were 754 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,335 in the last 365 days.

Madden Legislation to Prevent Surgical Smoke Exposure Advances

Trenton – The Senate Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens Committee today advanced legislation sponsored by Senator Fred Madden that would require health care facilities to adopt and implement policies to prevent exposure to surgical smoke through the use of a smoke evacuation system.

 

The bill, S-732, would require health care facilities to adopt and implement policies to prevent exposure to surgical smoke via use of a smoke evacuation system. To align with the Assembly version, the committee adopted amendments that would exempt long-term care facilities and providers of adult medical day care services from the requirements of the bill.

 

“Exposure to surgical smoke is fairly short-term for patients, however, surgeons, nurses and other staff are exposed to it on a daily basis,” said Senator Madden (D-Gloucester/Camden), Vice Chair of the Senate Health, Human Service and Senior Citizens Committee. “For nurses that work in a high pressure environment, surgical smoke exposure can cause upper respiratory irritation and create visual problems, affecting their ability to administer proper care. Extended exposure can result in long-term consequences for nursing staff. Taking precautionary steps will decrease further exposure and unnecessary risk.”

 

In June 2018, Rhode Island became the first state to enact legislation to ensure that all hospitals and freestanding ambulatory surgery centers use a smoke evacuation system for relevant surgical procedures. Colorado became the second state to do the same in March 2019.

 

The bill was released from committee by a vote of 8-0.

 

You just read:

Madden Legislation to Prevent Surgical Smoke Exposure Advances

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.